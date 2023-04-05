Permission given for 780 residential units in north Dublin

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for 780 residential units for the north Dublin area.

The appeals board gave the green light to 348 apartments in two separate strategic housing development (SHD) schemes planned for Swords. In a third decision the board granted planning permission to Glenveagh Living Ltd for 432 dwellings made up of 213 houses, 93 apartments and 126 duplexes at Ballymastsone in Donabate.

Fingal County Council last year granted planning permission for the Donabate scheme and it came before the board after the Donabate Portrane Community Council appealed the decision. The Glenveagh scheme was submitted under the large scale residential (LRD) application system that is the successor to the SHD system.

The go-ahead for the 780 units follows the appeals board granting planning permission for 2,341 residential units for north Dublin earlier this week. resulting in an overall permitted total of 3,121 units.

READ MORE

In a separate decision, the appeals board has refused planning permission to CE Cladewell Estates Ltd for 100 units made up of 66 apartments and 34 houses for a site in the townland of Kinsealy in Malahide. The board refused planning permission after finding that the proposed layout, and the provision of public open space, was compromised by the piecemeal nature of the development.

The board said that as a result of this compromised layout the proposed areas of public open space were of poor quality and would be of limited benefit to future occupiers of the development. It also refused planning permission after finding that public space was dominated by large areas of surface car parking,

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Castlestar (Swords) Ltd for 204 apartments at Pinnock Hill and Fosterstown North in Swords. The initial scheme comprises five blocks ranging from three to nine storeys in height and in its decision the appeals board has requested the omission of 15 apartments after ruling that the maximum height of the scheme was to be seven storeys.

The appeals board has also granted planning permission to Jacko Investments Ltd for 144 apartments on the site of The Lord Mayor’s pub on Main Street in Swords. The scheme initially comprised four blocks rising to six storeys, and in its decision the appeals board has ordered the omission of an intermediary floor from a six-storey scheme and the omission of two units.