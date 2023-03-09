Bank of Ireland share plan, AIB profits, and will we face higher air fares?

Bank of Ireland is planning to grant its chief executive and chief financial officer shares of up to 50 per cent of their salaries in the coming years. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Just months after the Government eased banker pay restrictions, Bank of Ireland is planning to grant its chief executive and chief financial officer shares of up to 50 per cent of their salaries in the coming years, hiking their remuneration as it seeks to get around ongoing bonus restrictions across bailed-out Irish banks. Joe Brennan has the details.

It’s a busy week for Irish banks, with AIB the latest lender to report its 2022 earnings. Joe has the details of the firm’s plan to increase shareholder payouts.

Joe also reports on new Central Bank data showing how much non-banks are charging on mortgages compared to traditional lenders.

Staying with banking, Cantillon asks what next for the likes of Revolut and N26, who seemed destined to dominate banking in the years ahead, but now have their own issues while facing resurgent high street lenders. Cantillon also questions if all the recent hype about AI is warranted.

EY has “paused” its plan to split in two amid a fierce dispute over how much of its tax business should stay with the audit side of the firm.

In her column, Karlin Lillington applauds the increased scrutiny on TikTok from both sides of the Atlantic.

Meanwhile in an opinion piece, a host of top EU officials, including Paschal Donohoe in his role as head of Eurogroup, call for full EU capital markets union.

The Government’s review of the personal tax system in Ireland will look at the cost and feasibility of indexing tax bands and credits in line with inflation while also examining Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s proposal for a new middle rate of income tax. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

The Republic lags behind its global peers when it comes to the empowerment of women in the workplace, with just one in four women in the State having an established plan to advance their career, a new report by PwC has found. Ian Curran reports.

Airlines will foot a €5.6 billion bill for air navigation pandemic losses over the next five years, potentially adding to upward pressure on customer fares. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Barry also reports that European authorities cannot tackle disruption caused by air traffic control strikes by taking responsibility for guiding overflights through member states’ skies, according to the European Union’s top transport official, Henrik Hololei.

Dell’s most senior Irish-based executive at the company, Aongus Hegarty, is to step down after more than two decades. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Ciara also reports that Dublin-based biopharmaceutical company Ovoca Bio said it had agreed the sale of some of its Russian assets, amid ongoing international sanctions imposed following the war in Ukraine.

Controversial Chinese online fashion retailer Shein is building out its Irish operation as it eyes a US listing in the second half of this year, according to sources. The business is set to raise about $2 billion (€1.9 billion) in a new funding round this month, they added.

Innovation takes a look at how AI is being used to detect cancers that doctors have missed.

Ciara has the main takeaways from this year’s Mobile World Congress in Spain.

Finally Ciara reports on the Irish entrepreneurs who have made the latest Forbes 30 Under 30 list, spanning artificial intelligence, biotech, ecommerce and food.

