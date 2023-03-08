From AI to clothing exchanges: the Irish on Forbes 30 under 30 list

The Protex AI founders Ciarán O'Mara (left) and Dan Hobbs who have been named among Forbes 30 under 30.

A number of Irish entrepreneurs have made the latest Forbes 30 Under 30 list, spanning artificial intelligence, biotech, ecommerce and food.

Protex AI cofounders Dan Hobbs and Ciarán O’Mara were named in the technology list. The company uses artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to identify potentially unsafe behaviour in settings such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities and ports, helping to proactively protect workers and create safer workplaces.

It raised $18 million (€17 million) last year to fund its expansion, with backers that include YCombinator and Notion Capital.

Irish-founded start-up Ochre Bio also made the list, following its $30 million in a Series A funding round to support its development of new therapies for chronic liver disease. The Oxford-based start-up was cofounded by Athlone native and University of Galway graduate Jack O’Meara along with Quinn Wills in 2019.

Founder of clothing exchange app Nuw, Aisling Byrne, and award-winning pastry chef and Grá Chocolates founder Grainne Mullins also made the list for 2023.

Liam McMahon, co-founder of Beyond Creative, and Ruth Williams of BNY Mellon completed the list of Irish honorees.

Gráinne Mullins' Grá Chocolates Garden collection from last summer

The full Forbes list names 300 people, across 10 categories, under the age of 30 and driving innovation and change in their respective fields.

Among the well known names on this year’s list in Europe is White Lotus actress Simone Tabasco, with Hayley Bieber among those listed on the North America list.

The average age of the under 30s in Europe is 27, with the youngest entrant only 14.