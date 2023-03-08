Michael McGrath launches consultation on personal tax system

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on Wednesday launched a public consultation seeking stakeholder views to feed into the consultation on personal taxation. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Government is to consider several possible changes to the State’s personal tax code as part of an upcoming review. The move comes amid a warning from the Commission on Taxation that the State will struggle to fund itself as age-related and climate-related transition costs rise.

The review will consider a range of measures across income tax, USC and PRSI, together with other related personal taxation issues.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on Wednesday launched a public consultation seeking stakeholder views to feed into the process.

“As signalled in Budget 2023, the Government is committed to a review of the personal tax system, having regard to the medium-term. As the largest annual source of revenue for the exchequer, income taxes make a significant contribution to our public finances,” Minister McGrath said.

“Equally, the personal tax system has an important role in supporting a competitive economy. Interested stakeholders are invited to give their views on the questions detailed in the public consultation document and as always I would welcome all feedback,” he said.

The consultation period will run from March 8th to April 4th. Contributors to give their views on specific questions while referring – where appropriate – the exchequer costs/yields of their proposals.