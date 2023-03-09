Dell’s Aongus Hegarty to step down after 23 years

Dell's Aongus Hegarty is to step down from the company after 23 years. Photograph: Naoise Culhane Photography

Dell’s most senior Irish-based executive at the company is to step down after more than two decades.

Aongus Hegarty is to leave the company at the end of April to spend more time with his family and pursuing his other interests.

“While on holiday over the Christmas break, my wife, Martina, and I decided to spend more time together as a family and pursue my passions around education, business, sport and travel,” he said.

Mr Hegarty has had a 23-year career at Dell that has included building Dell’s business here to 5,000 employees, following the decision by the company to close its manufacturing operation in Limerick in 2009 with the loss of 1,900 jobs.

He has held president, vice-president and general manager roles across Dell. As head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), he spent 10 years overseeing business in the EMEA region before being appointed as president of international markets in January 2020, covering all of Dell Technologies’ business outside the US and Canada. That elevated him to one of the most senior people in Dell, overseeing more than 170 countries including those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Greater China and Latin and South America.

At Dell, Mr Hegarty co-led the Global Women’s Network, was a member of the Global Diversity Council, chaired by Michael Dell, and co-led the company’s customer advisory boards.

“There is much to reflect on from my time at Dell Technologies, and my 35 years in business,” he said. “It has truly been a journey of learning and growth.”

He is co-chair of the Balance for Better Business initiative alongside Julie Sinnamon, and chairs the Commercial Advisory Group at Munster Rugby. He is also a patron of Special Olympics Ireland.

Mr Hegarty is taking time out to consider his next move.