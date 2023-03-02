RTÉ seeks consultants to help develop its commercial revenues

Kellie Harrington as she fought in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. TV spot advertising during the games helped to boost RTÉ's commercial revenues, which the broadcaster is now seeking the develop and diversify. Photograph: Uselei Marcelino/Getty Images

RTÉ is seeking to appoint consultants to assist it in developing a clear strategy for the future development and diversification of its commercial activities.

The broadcaster has issued tender documents for consultants to tender for the “Commercial Review” work.

The tender states that “as media consumption increasingly fragments and becomes more personalised and data driven, commercial opportunities, models and skills requirements are changing”.

RTÉ is seeking expressions of interest from qualified specialist consultancy firms “to assist us develop a clear strategy for the future development and diversification of RTÉ's commercial activities”.

The tender points out that RTÉ is Ireland’s largest Irish public service media organisation and is dual-funded through a combination of licence fee income of 55 per cent and commercial revenue of 45 per cent.

The broadcaster’s most recent annual report, for 2021, shows that commercial revenue totalled €148.3 million — which was a 10.3 per cent increase on the commercial revenue of €134.5 million recorded in 2020.

The bulk of RTÉ’s commercial revenue in 2021 came from advertising income of €109.5 million, while sponsorship income brought in an additional €10.97 million.

In the 2021 report, RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins noted that commercial revenue increased by €13.8 million “as demand from advertisers surged after the lockdown in the first few months, particularly in the second half of the year”.

TV spot advertising, the single biggest contributor to commercial revenue, increased by 14.9 per cent, underpinned by the Euro 2020 soccer championship and the Olympics.

A spokesman for RTÉ said on Thursday that “as a dual-funded organisation, funded almost equally by licence fee and commercial revenue, RTÉ's commercial performance is critical to the sustainable delivery of its public service responsibilities”.

He said the duration of the project and the fees will be discussed and agreed with the successful party following the public tender process.

RTÉ is planning to shortlist candidates for the work by March 29th, with final tenders to be submitted by April 26th and the contract to be awarded by May 18th.

The commercial review coincides with RTÉ searching for a successor to director general Dee Forbes whose seven-year contract is due to come to an end this July.

Last year, Ms Forbes told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that the TV licence in place for RTÉ is “utterly broken” and RTÉ cannot continue to deliver its remit for the people of Ireland unless its funding is addressed.