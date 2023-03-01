Glenveagh profits up 38% to €63m

Stephen Garvey, Glenveagh Properties chief executive called for Government action on planning as the company said it made €63 million profit in 2022.

Strong sales helped grow housebuilder Glenveagh Properties’ profits by almost 40 per cent to €63 million last year, results published on Wednesday show.

Dublin-listed Glenveagh said that revenues rose 35 per cent in 2022 to €644.7 million from €476.8 million the previous year.

Pretax profits climbed 38 per cent last year to €63 million from €45.7 million in 2021, according to its annual results.

Earnings per share advanced 69 per cent to 7.6 cent a share last year from 4.5 cent in 2021.

Glenveagh’s suburban division sold 1,354 new homes in 2022, beating the previous year’s 902 total by 50 per cent.

The group is working on 21 sites and plans to open five more this year. Glenveagh says the long-term outlook for the Irish housing market remains positive.

Stephen Garvey, chief executive, said the company was in a “very strong position” to continue growing its business and boosting profits.

“But the fact remains that we are capable of building many more homes if the Government matches its ambitions on much-needed planning reform with the decisive and meaningful action that Ireland’s accommodation crisis warrants,” he argued.