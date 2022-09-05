DAA appoints Catherine Gubbins as interim chief

DAA finance head Catherine Gubbins is stepping in as interim chief executive at the State airports company.

The company responsible for Cork and Dublin airports is seeking a successor to departed chief executive Dalton Phillips, who has left to take on the same job at food business Greencore.

DAA said on Monday that it has appointed Ms Gubbins, group chief financial officer, as interim chief executive while it continues the search for a permanent successor to Mr Phillips.

“While that process continues, the full responsibilities of chief executive officer transfer to Catherine Gubbins in the interim,” said the DAA.

She will also become an ex officio member of DAA’s board of directors.

Ms Gubbins joined DAA in 2014 as group financial controller. The company appointed her director of finance and to its executive management team in April 2019.

Ms Gubbins became group chief financial officer in February last year.

Before joining DAA, Ms Gubbins was a senior manager in the assurance and business advisory division of accountants PwC Ireland, where she worked for 16 years.

She has a primary degree in law and accounting from the University of Limerick and a masters of accounting from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Ms Gubbins is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and previously chaired the Leinster Society of Chartered Accountants.