Plans for apartments on Terenure College playing pitches turned down

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for a seven-storey, 364-unit, build-to-rent apartment scheme on former playing pitches at Terenure College in Dublin.

The Carmelite Order – which runs Terenure College and owns the substantial landbank at the college – had said the development would help secure the future viability of the college.

The plan by Lioncor – which also includes 21 houses which would be sold – comprises four apartment blocks rising to seven storeys in height and are made up of 15 studios, 166 one-bed apartments, 174 two-bed apartments and nine three-bed units.

However, the council has refused planning permission to the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) application after 240 objections were lodged.

The council has refused planning permission due to transportation issues.

The council turned down the scheme after concluding that due to its design and layout, with particular regard to the southern “servicing” access arrangement, it would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard due to the creation of vehicular/pedestrian conflict.

The council also found the proposed development – by reason of inadequate provision for car parking – would result in substantial overspill parking and servicing activity on to the adjoining public road network.

Providing some encouragement to the applicants should they appeal the refusal to An Bord Pleanála, the council’s planner said “the principle of a residential development is acceptable on this site and notwithstanding some outstanding issues is broadly in accordance with the zoning objective for the site and the general policies and objectives of the City Development Plan”.

The report also said “the site is a zoned and serviced site within an established area where a wide range of services and facilities exist. The site is also proximate to a number of bus services and cycle facilities. A high-quality residential development on this site has the potential to contribute to the provision of housing in the area.”

Residents from across Terenure, including a number of residents associations, lodged objections to the scheme.

In an objection lodged on behalf of the Terenure West and the College and Wainsfort Residents Associations, Marston Consultancy contended the scheme represented “over-development”.

The submission also said the scheme “is completely out of character with the area” and “will result in permanent and profound negative impacts on the residential and visual amenity of existing residents and their properties”.

Local resident James O’Donoghue of Lakelands Park told the council the “build-to-rent is most undesirable for this area. It will not encourage integration with the local community.”

In their objection, Emer, Eoin and Ronan Fitzpatrick of Greelea Road stated that “given the current housing crisis in the country, it is not appropriate or ethical for this development to be build-to-rent”.

Chairman of the Dublin South East Committee, Cllr Dermot Lacey (Lab), told the council the committee believes the scheme is “unsuitable” for the location and “is unsustainable”.

However, Terenure College RFC lodged a submission in favour of the scheme.

The proposed development is adjacent to rugby club lands which are under long-term leases with the Carmelite Order.

Trustees of the rugby club, Tom Moloney, Frank Gildea and Brian Colgan, said “the club sees the proposed development as a positive addition to the locality”.