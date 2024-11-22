Trump ‘hush money’ case sentencing postponed indefinitely after election win

The sentencing in Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal “hush money” case has been postponed indefinitely while lawyers on both sides argue over its future given his recent US presidential election win.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Mr Trump’s case, did not provide a new sentencing date in his one-page scheduling order on Friday.

Judge Merchan said in his one-page decision that Mr Trump’s lawyers had to file their argument for dismissal by end of business on December 2nd. Prosecutors have one week to respond.

The development came in the wake of filings from prosecutors and defence lawyers over their views of how Mr Trump’s case should proceed after he won the 2024 election against Kamala Harris.

Mr Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday asked Judge Merchan to throw out the case, contending that dismissal was necessary “in order to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power”.

Todd Blanche, Mr Trump’s lead attorney and choice for deputy US attorney general, and Emil Bove, the US president-elect’s pick for principal associate deputy attorney general, complained that Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s team “appears to not yet be ready to dismiss this politically motivated and fatally flawed case, which is what is mandated by the law and will happen as justice takes its course”.

They argued that the US justice department was on the verge of dismissing Mr Trump’s federal cases and pointed to a departmental memo that bars prosecution of sitting presidents.

“As in those cases, dismissal is necessary here,” their filing said. “Just as a sitting president is completely immune from any criminal process, so too is President Trump as president-elect.”

They claimed that if this case proceeds, such would “be uniquely destabilising” and could “hamstring the operation of the whole governmental apparatus, both in foreign and domestic affairs”. They asked for Judge Merchan to give them until December 20th to file their push for dismissal.

Prosecutors previously told Judge Merchan that they planned on fighting Mr Trump’s expected plans for dismissal in the aftermath of his recent presidential win. Prosecutors also said that other case proceedings should be put on pause until Mr Trump’s dismissal argument is decided.

Prosecutors disagreed that Mr Trump’s case should be dismissed simply because appeals wouldn’t be decided before his inauguration. While they respected the presidency and understood the logistical issues, “no current law establishes that a president’s temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the defendant was not immune from criminal prosecution, and that is based on unofficial conduct from which the defendant is also not immune”.

The prosecution said courts must respect the varying constitutional interests – the executive branch’s need for independence, and the judicial branch’s need for integrity.

Prosecutors told Judge Merchan there were routes he could take other than outright dismissal, including “deferral of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of defendant’s upcoming presidential term”.

Mr Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an effort to sway the 2016 election on May 30th. The prosecution said Mr Trump falsely listed reimbursements to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who gave the adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an purported affair with Mr Trump, as “legal expenses”.

The jury reached their guilty verdict in less than 24 hours. These proceedings were the first time a US president – former or sitting – stood a criminal trial, as well as a conviction. – Guardian