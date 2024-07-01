US supreme court rules Donald Trump entitled to some degree of immunity from criminal prosecution

The court’s conservative majority – which Donald Trump helped create – found that presidents were protected from prosecution for official actions that extended to the 'outer perimeter' of his office. Photograph: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty

The US supreme court has ruled that former presidents are entitled to some degree of immunity from criminal prosecution, dramatically reducing the likelihood that the federal criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to stop the transfer of power will proceed before the 2024 election.

The court’s conservative majority – which Trump helped create – found that presidents were protected from prosecution for official actions that extended to the “outer perimeter” of his office, but could face charges for conduct undertaken in a personal or private manner.

Trump is accused of overseeing a sprawling effort to subvert the 2020 election, including two counts of conspiring to obstruct the certification of the election results, conspiring to defraud the government, and conspiring to disenfranchise voters.

Among the accusations: Trump spread false claims of election fraud, plotted to recruit fake slates of electors, pressured US justice department officials to open sham investigations into election fraud, and pressured his vice-president, Mike Pence, to obstruct Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s win.

READ MORE

The ruling in Trump’s election subversion case was one of the last handed down by the supreme court this term. In waiting until the end, the conservative majority played into Trump’s benefit and legal strategy of trying to delay any trial as much as possible.

Former US president Donald Trump. Photograph: The New York Times

The effect of the ruling to block a prompt trial, after the court moved quickly to keep Trump on the ballot in March, has already ignited fierce criticism by liberals and others who believe Trump’s case should be resolved before voters cast their ballots in the forthcoming election.

Trump’s legal strategy for all of his federal criminal cases – he also faces charges in Florida for illegally retaining classified documents – has been to delay them until after the election, in the hope that he will be re-elected and can appoint as attorney general a loyalist who would drop the charges.

As the calendar now stands, a trial in Trump’s election subversion case cannot start until September 20th at the earliest, since Trump’s lawyers have 88 days left on the clock to prepare a defence after the case was automatically frozen when they launched the immunity appeal.

Last October, Trump filed to dismiss the indictment on grounds that he enjoyed absolute immunity from prosecution.

The appeal carried an automatic stay that froze the trial proceedings, because if Trump won his immunity claim, it would foreclose any prosecution. As a result, the clock counting down to the original trial date of March 4th was paused with 88 days remaining.

Trump’s election subversion case remained frozen as the supreme court considered his immunity claim, after the DC circuit denied the appeal, with the conservative justices showing no urgency to resolve the case at oral argument partly because they appeared to see the case as politically motivated.

As the justices worked through potential tests to delineate between official and private conduct, Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggested the special counsel could always get around the time-consuming process by editing his own indictment and bringing the case on unambiguously private acts. – Guardian