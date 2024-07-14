In pictures: Donald Trump targeted by assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday night when a gunman attempted to assassinate the former president.
In a social media post, Mr Trump said he was “fine” after he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”. He was quickly whisked from the stage by secret service agents, his ear covered in blood, at the event in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania.
One attendee was killed and two others critically injured.
The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the “subject involved” in the shooting.
