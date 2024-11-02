Kemi Badenoch takes over from Rishi Sunak as new Conservative leader

Kemi Badenoch takes over from Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition in Westminister. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/PA

Kemi Badenoch is the new leader of the UK Conservative Party after defeating Robert Jenrick in a ballot of party members.

Ms Badenoch takes over from Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition after winning 53,806 votes against 41,388 for Mr Jenrick, in a result announced by the party on Saturday morning.

Ms Badenoch will now be at the helm as the party looks to recover from the July election result which saw it return just 121 MPs.

After the close of polls on Thursday, both candidates thanked their backers for their support through the contest.

Ms Badenoch described the party as a “family” and said that it is “much more to me than a membership organisation”.

A YouGov poll published ahead of the result found four-in-10 voters had an unfavourable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29 per cent of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labour leader Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister.– PA