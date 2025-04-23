Oasis fans in UK estimated to have lost more than £2m to ticket scams

Oasis fans in the UK have collectively lost more than £2 million (€2.3 million) to scams since tickets for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour went on sale last year, a large bank estimates.

Lloyds Banking Group based the calculation on the volume of fraud reports made by its own customers.

Oasis fans make up more than half (56 per cent) of all reported concert ticket scams so far this year, according to Lloyds’ data, losing £436 on average. The biggest amount lost in a single case so far was more than £1,700, suggesting many fans are willing to pay well over face value, the bank said.

The average loss to criminals pretending to sell Oasis tickets is around £200 more than the average concert ticket scam loss, it added.

People aged 35 to 44 are the most likely to be scammed, making up nearly a third (30 per cent) of all cases, reports to Lloyds indicate.

The bank found there had been more than 1,000 cases reported since fans’ scramble for tickets started last summer. Based on its share of banking customers, it estimates that across the UK there are likely to have been at least 5,000 victims since tickets went on sale, with more than £2 million lost to fraudsters.

The analysis was based on concert ticket purchase scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers, including customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, where Oasis was referenced as part of the claim, between August 2024 and March 2025.

In a warning about where many scams are originating, the bank highlighted unofficial groups set up on social media, dedicated to buying and selling tickets for the Oasis tour.

Purchase scams happen when someone is tricked into sending money via bank transfer to buy goods or services that do not exist. Lloyds said ticket scams often involve fake adverts, posts or listings on social media, offering tickets at discounted prices, or access to events that have already sold out at inflated prices.

Fraudsters will also exploit fans’ willingness to pay more for scarce tickets by falsely claiming to have them available. Victims are asked to pay upfront for the tickets and scammers vanish after receiving the money.

Scams often happen in two waves: the first when tickets are released for sale, and again as the event date approaches.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “The Oasis tour is the latest target for ticket scammers, with millions of pounds of fans’ money stolen before the gigs even kick off.

“The fact that so many cases start with fake listings on social media, often in violation of the platforms’ own rules, underscores the importance of these companies taking stronger action to tackle scams.

“It’s vital that consumers feel empowered to shop safely online. Buying directly from reputable, authorised retailers is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a genuine ticket.

“If you’re asked to pay via bank transfer, particularly by a seller you’ve found on social media, that should immediately set alarm bells ringing.”

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which? said: “Scammers are always looking for new ways to part people from their hard-earned cash and, unfortunately, Oasis tickets being in such high demand has created a perfect storm for criminals.”

In August 2024, Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) warned Irish fans who had missed out on getting Oasis tickets to be wary of fraudsters looking to take advantage of sold-out concerts and other high-demand events.

“We are warning music fans to ‘definitely maybe’ be vigilant when buying tickets for sought-after concerts. Tickets for these events are limited and sell out quickly, leaving fans disappointed, and creating a perfect storm for scammers to take advantage.

“When buying tickets, either in person or online, you should be absolutely certain that the seller is genuine.”

The CCPC advised consumers to watch out for scams such as duplicate ticket sales, where the same ticket is sold multiple times to different buyers, and social media scams, where fraudsters create fake accounts pretending to sell legitimate tickets. It also advised fans to read reviews of ticket sales websites to see if other people have had a bad experience with them.

“If you think you may have fallen victim to any of these kinds of scams and have given someone your bank or card details, contact your financial provider immediately. They can advise you and put a hold on your account. You should also alert your local Garda station of any potential ticketing scam.”

- PA