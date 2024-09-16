Huw Edwards sent money to convicted paedophile after receiving images, court told

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court for his sentencing hearing. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards sent hundreds of pounds to a convicted paedophile after they sent him pornographic images, a court has heard.

The 63-year-old is due to be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday after three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Edwards wrote “yes xxx” when he was asked by Williams if he wanted sexual images of a person whose “age could be discerned as being between 14 and 16”.

Opening the case against the veteran broadcaster, prosecutor Ian Hope said: “It is clear from the face of the WhatsApp chat recovered that a deal of the chat between Alex Williams and Mr Edwards was sexual in nature.

“It is also clear that Mr Edwards was paying not insignificant sums of money – low hundreds of pounds on an occasional basis – to Alex Williams which Mr Williams directly asked for on several occasions, as gifts or presents, apparently off the back of sending pornographic images to Mr Edwards, about which images they chatted.

“Alex Williams has stated that the money was more generally to support him at university and amounted to around £1,000 to £1,500.”

Williams was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police – receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

Overall the charges cover a period between December 2020 and August 2021. –PA