Wife of Huw Edwards names him as BBC presenter facing sex allegations

Huw Edwards' wife has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Vicky Flind, the wife of newsreader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, in a statement issued on his behalf.

In a statement, Ms Flind said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

READ MORE

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

The statement comes as the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter.

Sources have made it clear that Edwards has not resigned.

Edwards is one of the most recognisable faces on British television, anchoring coverage of major national events and presenting the BBC’s News At Ten. The 61-year-old has fronted the flagship nightly news programme for the last 20 years, earning a reputation as a respected veteran broadcaster.

The Sun newspaper on Wednesday reported a person (23) has claimed the BBC presenter broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021.

Separately, BBC News reported on Tuesday that a person in their early 20s has alleged they were sent threatening messages by the presenter.

They appear to be separate to a young person who the Sun claims was paid around £35,000 (€41,000) over three years, from the age of 17, for sexually explicit images by the presenter, who has been suspended by the BBC.

Before the fresh claims, director general of the BBC Tim Davie ordered a review to “assess how some complaints are red flagged up the organisation”.

He said the BBC is dealing with a “complex and difficult situation” after the “serious allegations”.

The young person at the centre of the explicit image controversy said on Monday via a lawyer that nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter, according to the BBC.

BBC News said it does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly, but that the letter was sent by a multinational law firm.

Their mother told the Sun they stand by the claims and a spokesperson for the Sun said it is “now for the BBC to properly investigate”.

An unnamed police force confirmed it was contacted by the parents of the teenager in April, BBC News has reported, and initially “no criminality was identified”.

However, the force has since had talks with the Metropolitan Police and the BBC and “further inquiries are ongoing”.

The corporation has also been asked to pause its internal investigation into the allegations “while the police scope future work” following a meeting with the Metropolitan Police. – PA