Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards appeared in a London court on Wednesday and indicated guilty pleas to three counts of making indecent pictures of children.

The veteran broadcaster admitted having 41 images on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

Westminster magistrates’ court heard the offences were committed between December 2020 and August 2021.

Wearing a dark suit, blue tie and sunglasses, the 62-year-old spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and his guilty pleas at the start of the hearing on Wednesday.

After he entered his pleas, Ian Hope, prosecuting, laid out the case against him.

The court heard that Edwards had been involved in online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021, who sent him 377 sexual images, of which 41 were indecent images of children.

The bulk of these, 36, were sent during a two-month period.

On February 2nd, 2021 the male asked whether what he was sending was too young, in response to which Edwards told him not to send any underage images, the court heard.

The indecent images that were sent included seven category A, the worst, 12 category B, and 22 category C.

Of the category A images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine, the court was told.

The final indecent image was sent in August 2021, a category A film featuring a young boy.

The man told Edwards that the boy was quite young looking, and that he had more images which were illegal.

Edwards told him not to send any illegal images, the court was told.

No more were sent, and the pair continued to exchange legal pornographic images until April 2022.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Edwards was one of the BBC’s most prominent and highest-paid news anchors before he left the corporation in April on medical grounds.

During his career, he fronted BBC’s News At Ten for 20 years and anchored coverage of major national events including announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presenting coverage of her funeral.

He was previously the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £475,000 to £479,999 for the year 2023/24 for 160 presenting days, BBC One news specials, election specials and other television programming, according to the corporation’s latest annual report. – PA