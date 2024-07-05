The Labour Party has won the UK general election in what looks like a landslide victory

Next prime minister Keir Starmer said: “We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived”

In Northern Ireland it was a difficult night for the DUP with Alliance taking Jeffrey Donaldon’s old seat and Ian Paisley jnr’s seat under threat

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said voters had delivered a “sobering verdict”

Reform’s Nigel Farage was elected an MEP and hailed a “huge” general election result

DUP leader Gavin Robinson speaks of the losses for his party

Freya McClements writes that in his victory speech in Belfast East the DUP leader Gavin Robinson alluded to some of the difficulties faced by his party in this election, which has lost three seats – North Antrim, South Antrim and Lagan Valley – and is in a recount in the final seat, East Derry.

In a reference to the shock resignation of the party’s former leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, after he was charged with sexual offences earlier this year, Mr Robinson said “none of us, neither me nor my colleagues chose the circumstances in which we stood in this election.”

He also blamed a split within the unionist vote, saying that on Friday “the news will be dominated by the costs of divisions within unionism.

“It’s not a new story, we saw it in the Assembly election, we saw the cost and consequence of divisions within unionism two years ago and and yet again, we see it today.

But we should never lose hope, he said, citing the independent unionist Alex Easton, who won the seat in North Down, as “but one example of how unionists co-operating and working together can return victory, then I think it’s something we should look to positively.”

Latest from Ronan McGreevy in London

Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat. Truss, who was prime minister for all of 49 days, lost out to Labour in South West Norfolk by 1,600 votes.

Taoiseach to make statement on UK Election this morning

Taoiseach Simon Harris will make a statement on the outcome of the UK election at 8.30am.

Dublin woman wins London seat for Labour in Ealing Southall

Ronan McGreevy reports that a Deirdre Costigan from Greenhills near Walkinstown has become a MP, winning seat in west London. She is one of a handful of Dubliners elected to the House of Commons over the past century.

Ms Costigan is a Unison trade union official and gay rights advocate who emigrated to London in the 1990s.

Ms Costigan, who is originally from Greenhills in south Dublin, got exactly 23,000 votes in what is a safe Labour seat.

She is the first MP of non-Asian heritage to represent the constituency since 1992. More than half the population in the constituency are from an Asian background.

Her father is originally comes from Tipperary while her mother is from Greystones in Wicklow.

Ms Costigan’s partner, Anu Prashar, is also involved in the trade union movement.

Claire Tighe, a Mayo woman who also serves on Ealing council and is a former vice chair of the Labour Irish society, lost out in Spelthorne which was former chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s former constituency.

She was narrowly defeated by the Conservative candidate Lincoln Jobb.

Gains for Liberal Democrats, Reform and for the Greens

The Liberal Democrats are also big winners. It looks like the party will win close to 70 seats.

The Reform Party has made a breakthrough winning four seats so far, including one for leader Nigel Farage.

The Greens have also gained seats and look set to win four seats, a gain of three.

Full Northern Ireland Count details here

Liz Truss loses her seat in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk

The shortest-living British prime minister in modern history, Liz Truss, has lost her seat in a close-run contest to Terry Jermy of the Labour Party, losing by 630 votes.

She was defending a majority of 26,000. It is a huge humiliation for Truss, who had become a thorn in the side of Rishi Sunak since he succeeded her as leader of the Conservatives and prime minister.

Good morning, it’s Harry McGee and I’ll be live reporting on what has been a remarkable day in UK politics where the Labour Party has won a historic landslide with Keir Starmer set to become the first Prime Minister for his party in 14 years.

The Tories have been reduced to a little over 100 seats at this moment in time (final prediction is 127) with some big party figures losing their seats including Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps, and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It was also a poor night for the Scottish National Party, losing most of its seats to Labour. The party will lose 38 seats, and its current seat number is seven (with 10 predicted when the count is over).

In Northern Ireland the big news is that Ian Paisley jnr of the DUP looks like he will lose a seat his family has held for half a century, to Jim Allister of the Traditional Unionist Party. It’s been a poor night for the DUP. While party leader Gavan Robinson has held off the challenge of the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, the party has lost Lagan Valley to Sorcha Eastwood of Alliance, while Robert Swann of the UUP has also taken a seat from the DUP, returning his party to representation in Westminister.

There were extraordinary scenes a short while ago when Ian Paisley blanked reporters as he crossed the counting centre. It’s a tight result and there is a partial recount ongoing at the moment.