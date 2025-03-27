Britain’s King Charles temporarily hospitalised after side effects from cancer treatment

King Charles: as been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Britain’s King Charles spent a short time under observation in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side effects from treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace said.

Royal sources described it as a minor issue.

The king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The palace said he had returned to his home Clarence House, and that as a precaution his engagements for Friday would be rescheduled.

“His majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion,” a palace spokesperson said.

“He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible.”

A royal source said the king’s recovery was continuing in a very positive direction and that he was in good form, and was continuing to work and make calls from his study.

His state visit to Italy next month along with his wife Queen Camilla was expected to go ahead as planned, the source said. - Reuters

