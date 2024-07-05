Job done for Sinn Féin, but DUP faces terrible night with high-profile losses

TUV's Jim Allister is heading to Westminster after a difficult election for the DUP. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

As Thursday night edged into Friday morning, the surprises kept coming.

Seats which were expected to be held – Lagan Valley, North Down – were lost.

Seats where the margin was thought to be tight – South Antrim – were captured by a landslide.

And seats which nobody had imagined would be in doubt – North Antrim – were suddenly in play.

READ MORE

Rumour swirled around the count centres; just after 4.30am, the news began seeping through. Jim Allister, the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), had taken North Antrim by around 400 votes.

As the time approached 6am, Allister told the BBC a recount was taking place in North Antrim; as pundits and politicians awaited the result, there was no doubt as to its significance.

“Whatever bigger than seismic is,” presenter Mark Carruthers said on the BBC’s election results programme.

The safest DUP seat in Northern Ireland was in the balance – a seat which, in 2019, was taken by Ian Paisley with a majority of 12,721 votes.

Going into this election, the breakdown in the North’s 18 constituencies was eight DUP, seven Sinn Féin, two SDLP and one Alliance.

At 6am on Friday, with two results still be declared, the scores on the doors were seven Sinn Féin, four DUP, two SDLP, one Alliance, one Ulster Unionist and one independent unionist.

The story of the election was the decline of the DUP, which – whatever the result of the seats remaining to be declared – has had a terrible night.

The chink of light was the retention of Belfast east – widely tipped as the battle of the election – by the party leader Gavin Robinson, but it lost Lagan Valley – the seat formerly held by Jeffrey Donaldson – and South Antrim.

Even in seats which it held – East Antrim – it did so by only around 1,300 votes, down from a majority of nearly 7,000.

Much to be discussed in the coming days and weeks, as Robinson alluded to in his acceptance speech. It was, he said, a lesson in what happened when the unionist vote was split; it will remain to be seen what the consequences of this are for unionism, especially if TUV leader Jim Allister does indeed take North Antrim from the DUP.

This would make it a great day for the TUV; it was also a great day for the UUP, which got back on the scoreboard with its victory in South Antrim.

Sinn Féin has a good day – it held its seven seats and despite a narrative early in the count that it would lose Fermanagh South Tyrone to the UUP candidate, it ultimately took it by more than 4,000 votes – tantamount to a landslide in this perennial marginal where its majority last time was a mere 57.

It also took Sinn Féin to the “hat trick”, as Jon Tonge, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool, has put it; for the first time in the history of Northern Ireland, a nationalist party is now the largest at all three levels of government in the North – Assembly, council and now Westminster.

Job done, as far as Sinn Féin is concerned; it will do much to rejuvenate the party after a bruising in the elections south of the Border in recent weeks.

Job done too for the SDLP, which held both its seats, albeit with a much-reduced majority for party leader Colum Eastwood in Foyle.

But for Alliance it was a mixed bag – it took Lagan Valley but lost North Down – and the party will be disappointed that its surge has not continued.