Conservatives drop two candidates under investigation for UK election betting

British prime minister Rishi Sunak at the launch of the Scottish Conservative manifesto at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel in Edinburgh on Monday. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Conservatives have dropped two candidates who are under investigation for allegedly placing suspicious bets about the date of the general election.

The party said it could no longer support the candidacy of Craig Williams, a parliamentary private secretary to Rishi Sunak standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, and Laura Saunders, the candidate for Bristol North West. Ms Saunders is married to the Conservatives’ head of campaigning, Tony Lee, who has taken a leave of absence.

A party spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing internal inquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the forthcoming general election. We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

The decision to drop Mr Williams and Ms Saunders is Mr Sunak’s latest effort to draw a line under the gambling scandal that has dogged his election campaign for two weeks.

Last week it was revealed that one of Mr Sunak’s personal Metropolitan police protection officers had been arrested and questioned over alleged bets on the timing of the general election, using information gained from their role.

The information that led to that officer’s arrest for misconduct in public office came from a Gambling Commission inquiry into the suspicious activity around the placing of bets on the general election date.

The Metropolitan police have now been passed new information by the Gambling Commission suggesting there may be other police officers who placed suspicious bets on the date of the poll.

So far four politicians and officials in the Conservative party are alleged to have been involved in the placing the bets and are being investigated by the commission.

Further questions have been asked about whether further Metropolitan officers have been involved in the placing of bets.

The latest information from the commission has led the Metropolitan police to examine if more of its officers may have placed bets using inside information and whether the force needs to take further action.

The commission is continuing to work through data and information it has about bets placed on the election dates that may be suspicious.

The Metropolitan police declined to be drawn on the number of officers involved in the new inquiries. A source said it was not clear how many officers the new information related to. It said: “We continue to liaise with the Gambling Commission and are assessing information they have provided.”

The force also hit back at claims in a newspaper, believed to have come from a Conservative source, that it had leaked details about the Gambling Commission’s inquiry into the Conservatives.

Senior officers are understood to be furious about what they regard as a smear to try to deflect attention away from the Conservatives’ troubles. A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “The allegations that the Met has leaked information are simply untrue.”

Another source added: “This is a poor distraction technique.”

In letter to Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, the chief executive of the commission, Andrew Rhodes, said it had asked the people it had been in contact with to treat the matter confidentially.

But Mr Rhodes also said this confidentiality requirement “does not preclude other activity relating to the fact of an investigation taking place”.

The Gambling Commission investigation is into the use of confidential information to place bets, which could amount to cheating, which is a criminal offence.

The relevant legislation is section 42 of the 2005 Gambling Act, with the punishment being a fine or a maximum of two years’ imprisonment. Under the legislation a person cheats at gambling if they do “anything for the purpose of enabling or assisting another person to cheat at gambling”.

The law also says: “It is immaterial whether a person who cheats improves his chances of winning anything, or wins anything.” – Guardian