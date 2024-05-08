Kate Forbes appointed deputy first minister as SNP leader John Swinney appoints Scottish cabinet

Newly appointed Scottish deputy first minister Kate Forbes arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh to attend a Cabinet meeting. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Forbes has been appointed as John Swinney’s Deputy first minister as the Scottish National Party leader assembles his cabinet.

Ms Forbes had challenged Humza Yousaf for the SNP leadership last year but opted not to stand against Mr Swinney, who had promised her a “significant” role in his Government.

Mr Swinney put party unity at the heart of his pitch to succeed Mr Yousaf as SNP leader.

Former finance minister Ms Forbes was the first to arrive at Mr Swinney’s official residence in Edinburgh on Wednesday as he put together his top table.

In a statement, Ms Forbes said: “I am deeply honoured to accept John’s invitation to be his Deputy First Minister.

“This is a moment of extraordinary privilege for me. Having previously served in Cabinet, I know the duty that all ministers have to reflect the Government’s priorities and the missions that drive them.

“I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country.”

She succeeds Shona Robison as deputy first minister, who is moving to another role in government.

The full list of cabinet responsibilities is expected to be confirmed later on Wednesday.

Mr Swinney said: “I am very pleased to appoint Kate as deputy first minister and look forward to working with her in this new government.

“She is an immensely talented politician, and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth.”

Following the announcement, Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said Mr Swinney must not water down the policies pursued by his party when it was in government.

He said: “There will be many people across our country who will be very concerned and who will want to know that this Scottish government remains committed to a greener and more equal future for Scotland.

“When it comes to delivering fairer and more progressive taxation, a just transition from oil and gas and a watertight ban on so-called conversion therapy, it is vital that this Government does not dilute the long-standing commitments that it has made.”

Mr Harvie also posted a picture of a “no right turn” sign on social media – an apparent warning for the new government not to shift its policies to the right. – PA