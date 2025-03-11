North Sea collision: Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter

Two maritime security sources said there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter over the collision between a cargo ship and an oil tanker in the North Sea, local police have said.

A separate preliminary assessment to establish the cause of the crash, which involved the Portuguese vessel Solong and US tanker Stena Immaculate on Monday, is also being launched by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch of Humberside police.

Det Chief Supt Craig Nicholson said: “Following inquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision. This follows the conclusion of search operations by HM coastguard for the missing crew member of the Solong.

“The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst inquiries are under way and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

READ MORE

The alarm was first raised before 10am on Monday, when a tanker carrying jet fuel for the US military was hit by a container ship. The collision ignited a blaze on both vessels, causing multiple explosions and forcing both crews to abandon ship.

Two maritime security sources said on Monday there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident.

Local officials said 32 casualties had been met by ambulances but by midafternoon only one remained in hospital. It was confirmed that one crew member of the cargo vessel was missing.

[ Tanker carrying jet fuel for US military set ablaze off coast of England after collision with cargo shipOpens in new window ]

There was still a risk of environmental damage, experts said on Monday night. – PA