Israel-Gaza war: Further Israeli strikes across Gaza after expansion of Rafah evacuation order

Israeli military vehicles on the move near the border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Israel launched further strikes across Gaza on Sunday after it expanded an evacuation order for the territory’s southernmost city of Rafah, in a further indication the military is pressing ahead with its plans for a ground attack.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said two doctors were killed on Sunday in the central town of Deir al-Balah, while Agence France-Presse reported intense clashes and heavy gunfire from Israeli helicopters near Gaza City in the north.

More than a 100,000 Palestinians fled Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, on Saturday. The total is now more than 280,000, according to a count by UN officials.

The closure of the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, the difficulties of reaching the Kerem Shalom crossing because of the fighting, a lack of transport because of fuel shortages and the flight of key workers mean almost no aid is reaching southern and central Gaza.

Humanitarian organisations have been the only source of food and medical services for much of the city’s population for many months but are now shutting down services.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa) has described the “forced” displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Rafah city as “inhumane”.

The relief agency, which has been supporting the Palestinian territories since 1950, said there is “nowhere safe” left to go for civilians seeking safety and shelter in the enclave.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza, but said it would be a “long road back from the devastation” of the conflict even when the fighting had stopped.

Speaking in a video address to an international donors’ conference in Kuwait, Mr Guterres said: I repeat my call, the world’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and an immediate surge in humanitarian aid. But a ceasefire will only be the start. It will be a long road back from the devastation and trauma of this war.”

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday demanding that prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government do more to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Some protesters blocked a main highway in the city before being dispersed by police, who used water cannons to push back the crowd, Reuters reported. At least three people were arrested.

Family members of the hostages, carrying pictures of their loved ones still in captivity, joined the crowds that demonstrated in Tel Aviv. – Guardian