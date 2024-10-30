‘Horrific massacre’: Israel hits Gaza town for third time in days, killing dozens, officials say

Palestinians walk past damaged buildings in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on October 29th 2024. Israel’s recent strikes in northern Gaza have underscored its struggle to defeat Hamas in a lasting way. Photograph: Getty Images

The Israeli military on Tuesday hit a town in the northern Gaza Strip for the third time in just over a week, striking a residential building and killing dozens of people, Gaza officials said, as Israel intensified its offensive in the territory after more than a year of war.

The Palestinian Civil Defence, a Gaza emergency service, said at least 55 people had been killed in the strike in the town of Beit Lahia. Gaza’s Health Ministry put the toll higher, saying that at least 93 people had been killed, including 25 children.

The Israeli military, which asserts it is fighting a regrouped Hamas presence in northern Gaza, said that it was “aware of reports that civilians were harmed” and was looking into the details. The area was previously evacuated, it said, and was “an active combat zone.”

Matthew Miller, a US State Department spokesperson, called the strike in Beit Lahia “a horrifying incident with a horrifying result” and noted that many of the children reportedly killed had probably fled strikes in other parts of Gaza. He said the Biden administration had contacted the Israeli government for more information.

Hamas condemned the strike as a “horrific massacre” and demanded international action to stop Israel.

Israeli forces struck another residential block in Beit Lahia on Sunday, killing and wounding dozens, according to the civil defence service. They also hit a residential building in the town on October 20th, killing dozens of people, Palestinian officials and emergency workers said.

Israel’s recent strikes in northern Gaza have underscored its struggle to defeat Hamas in a lasting way, with the group fighting as a guerrilla force after the decimation of most of its military battalions and Israel’s killing of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Israel has so far rejected international pleas to transfer power to an alternative Palestinian leadership in Gaza, and that has allowed Hamas to reassemble in areas from where the Israeli military had retreated, analysts say.

“What’s happening in Beit Lahia is happening in many other places in northern Gaza,” said Michael Milshtein, a former Israeli military intelligence officer. “The IDF is detecting Hamas infrastructure there and attac1king it,” he added, referring to the Israel Defence Forces.

With little apparent progress in cease-fire talks, the Israeli strikes added to the growing death and devastation in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed since Hamas led the attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023, that set off the war. During that assault, militants killed about 1,200 people and took 250 others to Gaza as hostages.

This October has already been the deadliest month of the year for the Israeli military, with at least 59 troops killed in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is fighting Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia that, like its ally Hamas, is backed by Iran.

The United Nations has warned of catastrophic conditions and the risk of famine in northern Gaza, where it says about 400,000 people remain. Many have been trapped in ruined neighborhoods with little access to food or medicine, according to UN officials.

The United States, several European countries and the UN have said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza could worsen as a result of two laws the Israeli parliament passed on Monday that bar the UN Relief and Works Agency, the main UN agency that aids Palestinians, from operating in Israel.

Most of the laws’ provisions will not take effect for three months, and their full legal ramifications were not immediately clear. But UNRWA has played a critical role in coordinating desperately needed humanitarian aid in Gaza. The Biden administration had urged Israel not to pass the bills.

Israel has criticized UNRWA for decades, arguing that its work aiding Palestinian refugees and their descendants perpetuate long-standing territorial conflict with Israel. The Israeli government has accused a few of the agency’s 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the Hamas attack last year.

Israeli leaders have cited national security as their campaign’s goal in Lebanon, where Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel a day after the Hamas-led attack last year. The group and the Israeli military traded fire for months, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes in both countries. But Israel has ramped up its attacks significantly in recent weeks, blowing up wireless devices, killing Hezbollah leaders and sending troops into southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes on Monday in the Bekaa Valley, in eastern Lebanon, killed at least 60 people and wounded 58 others, Lebanese officials said, in what appeared to be the deadliest barrage in the area since Israel stepped up its assault on Hezbollah last month.

Soon after the strikes, patients began flooding into the emergency room at Rayak Hospital in the Bekaa Valley, according to the hospital’s director, Dr. Ali Abdallah.

“It was one of the most difficult nights not just for the hospital, but for everyone here,” he said. - The New York Times

