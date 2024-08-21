Divers recover two bodies following sinking of luxury yacht off Sicily

Rescuers arrive with a body bag at the back of the boat in Porticello near Palermo, two days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

Two bodies have been found in the search for six people who are missing following the sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily, a spokesman for the island’s civil protection agency confirmed.

Bayesian, owned by the wife of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was carrying 22 passengers and crew and was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it capsized during a fierce, pre-dawn storm on Monday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a green body bag was taken back to the port of Porticello where dozens of emergency services staff were waiting.

The Italian Coastguard previously did not rule out the possibility that those missing, including technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, may still be alive, with experts speculating air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank.

Among those also missing are Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Sources among firefighters’ divers said they located two bodies in the hull of the Bayesian.

The bodies, one of which they identified as a man, were found behind the mattresses inside a cabin near the breach opened by the divers. Officials did not confirm whether bodies were recovered.

The body of the yacht's cook, Recaldo Thomas, was located shortly after the vessel sank.

The wreckage of Bayesian is resting on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50m (164ft).

Fire crews described the rescue operation as “complex”, with divers limited to 12-minute underwater shifts.

Inspections of the yacht’s internal hull took place on Wednesday morning. A helicopter was drafted in to help the search effort, as divers from the local fire service were seen entering the water with torches attached to their headgear.

A police boat and divers were also seen entering the water on Wednesday afternoon. - Agencies

