Caoimhín Kelleher, Adam Idah and Liam Scales celebrate titles on memorable weekend for Irish players

It was a weekend of highs and lows for the Irish abroad, with title triumphs, promotions secured, and the heartbreak of relegation. For some, it was a weekend to cherish, for others, one they’d rather forget.

Starting in the Premier League, Caoimhín Kelleher became a Premier League champion following Liverpool’s 5-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur. Despite not featuring in recent weeks with Allison returning from injury, the Corkman played a massive part in Liverpool’s title-winning side.

On the downside in the top flight, the Irish players at Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be dropping back to the Championship following Saturday’s defeats. Relegation had long seemed inevitable, but it’s still disappointing to see so many Irish talents moving down to the second tier.

Kasey McAteer featured for 45 minutes in Leicester’s season-defining 3-0 defeat to Matt Doherty’s Wolves, with Doherty playing 84 minutes. Meanwhile, for the other side relegated on Saturday, Jack Taylor played 86 minutes and Dara O’Shea completed the full 90 at right-back as Ipswich fell 3-0 to Newcastle. Elsewhere in the Premier League, Jake O’Brien played at centre-back for the first time in the Premier League in Everton’s defeat at Stamford Bridge.

There was more Irish success in Scotland as Adam Idah and Liam Scales helped Celtic clinch the Scottish Premiership with a dominant 5-0 win over Dundee United. Both played key roles in Saturday’s title decider – Scales’s header set up the opener, while Idah struck twice to bring the trophy back to Celtic Park. On the other side, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Will Ferry, and Ruari Paton all featured in the starting line-up for Dundee United.

It was misery for Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson and Joel Bagan as Cardiff City were relegated to League One after a 0-0 draw with West Brom. Something no one would have predicted at the start of the season. With a week left, John Egan and Sean McLoughlin could be joining them. The Tigers were defeated 1-0 by relegation rivals Derby County which has put them in the relegation zone. Millenic Alli, Mark McGuinness could be on the cusp of the great escape as they now sit outside the drop zone with one game to play and have their faith in their own hands at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The playoff race is set for a thrilling finish next weekend. Bristol City, backed by their strong Irish contingent, are in prime position to secure 5th place – a win against Leeds United on Monday night or Preston on Saturday would make them uncatchable. Meanwhile, Finn Azaz, Mark Travers and Middlesbrough missed a golden opportunity to move into sixth after being held to a draw by Shane Duffy’s Norwich City. They now face Coventry City on Saturday and must win to have any hope of overtaking them. If Coventry slip up, Millwall could seize sixth place, provided they overcome Burnley. Aidomo Emakhu featured for 15 minutes in Millwall’s crucial 1-0 victory over Swansea on Saturday.

In League One, James McClean captained Wrexham to a historic third consecutive promotion with a 3-0 win over Charlton, making them the first club ever to achieve the feat. Eoghan O’Connell and Tom O’Connor also deserve recognition for their contributions to Wrexham’s rise, dating back to their National League days. Elsewhere, Josh Keeley and Ollie O’Neill moved within one win of securing a playoff spot after a crucial 1-0 victory over Wycombe on Saturday lunchtime.

It was a relatively quiet weekend for the Irish players outside the UK. Andrew Omobamidele was the main standout, playing the full 90 minutes in Strasbourg’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Étienne, a result that leaves them just one spot away from the Champions League places. Elsewhere in Europe, it was confirmed that Gavin Bazunu’s loan spell at Standard Liège has been cut short after he sustained a knee injury.

Player of the Week – Adam Idah (Celtic)

Adam Idah of Celtic scores his team's fourth goal. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

The often criticised Adam Idah stepped up when it mattered most, delivering a standout performance to help Celtic seal the Scottish Premiership title in style. The Cork native scored twice in their commanding 5-0 victory over Dundee United, showcasing his composure and finishing ability. Idah’s movement and clinical edge were key as Celtic tore through their opponents, and his goals ensured the title returned to Celtic Park once again.

Goal of the Week – Josh Cullen (Burnley)

That’s Loftus Rd, QPR, ticked off for Lesley. Massive win for the promoted Burnley and our Scott Parker. Goal for Josh Cullen pic.twitter.com/Y4P1O27hkn — 🫧⚒️Jane ⚒️🫧 (@Janehay0712) April 26, 2025

It wasn’t a week filled with standout goals, but Josh Cullen’s composed finish for Burnley earns him the nod. After a slick team move, Cullen found himself in space and coolly slotted past the goalkeeper with real assurance. It was a lovely move and an equally tidy finish, capping off a well-worked attack in what has been a great few weeks for the Clarets.

Stat of the Week – Dara O’Shea (9 Clearances, 4 Tackles and 2 Blocked Shots)

Despite Ipswich’s heavy defeat to Newcastle, Dara O’Shea once again stood out with an outstanding individual display. Playing out of position at right-back, O’Shea faced a tough test against two top-class wingers in Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon, yet handled the challenge superbly. He finished the game with 9 clearances, 4 tackles, and 2 blocked shots – a testament to his defensive quality. Even in a difficult afternoon for Ipswich, O’Shea’s performance was a real highlight.