Ukraine reports Russian targeting of energy infrastructure in overnight attacks

Heavily damaged buildings following an overnight missile strike in the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP

Russian drones targeted energy infrastructure in overnight attacks on Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, hitting an energy facility in the latter, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday.

Nine drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region where debris caused two fires in the regional capital of Dnipro, the governor said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, adding they had both been put out.

But a drone hit a high voltage substation in Kirovohrad region, causing a fire there, the Ukrenergo grid operator wrote on Telegram. The governor said no casualties had been reported.

Air defences were able to down nine out of 10 of the incoming Russian drones, the general staff said.

Russia has pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities in recent weeks, dealing significant damage to the Ukrainian power system and causing blackouts in many regions.

It comes as a powerful ally of president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Nato was basically fighting Russia in Ukraine and that the US-led military alliance had helped organise strikes on sovereign Russian territory.

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, one of Putin’s most powerful allies, said that the 75 years of Nato history since its founding on April 4th, 1949, had shown it to be a long term source of “danger, crisis and conflict”.

“The North Atlantic Alliance is de facto a party to the Ukrainian conflict and is actively involved in organising the shelling of Russian territories,” Patrushev told the Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.

“Within its framework, collective decisions are being made on new arms supplies with an increase in their technical and long-range capabilities, and Nato instructors in several countries are training mercenaries and saboteurs for their participation in anti-Russian operations.”

Ukraine has struck deep into Russian territory over the past year, bombing oil refineries and weapons factories with drones and repeatedly shelling Russian border regions.

Kyiv says it is fighting for its existence in a brutal war which has left swathes of its territory in ruins and thousands dead.

The United States has repeatedly said that it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia.

Elsewhere, Belarus started military exercises on Tuesday in regions bordering Ukraine and European Union members Lithuania and Poland, the Belarusian ministry of defence said.

The three-day drills in the Gomel and Grodno regions aim to train officers and territorial defence troops how to defend their respective regions and how to act in case martial law is enacted, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Belarus, Russia’s closest ally, has seen its relations with western neighbours and Ukraine deteriorate over the last few years, especially after Moscow used the Belarusian territory as a staging ground for its assault on Kyiv that it launched in February 2022.

A mural depicting Ukrainian serviceman in Kyiv amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine traded claims on downing enemy drones over the Black Sea, with both sides apparently devoting increasing attention to developing and using unmanned aircraft.

Russia’s ministry of defence, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said its air defence units had intercepted six Ukrainian drones attempting to carry out a “terrorist attack”. It said two more drones were downed over the border region of Belgorod.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, Illya Yevlash, told national television that Ukrainian forces had downed a Russian “Forpost” drone which he described as one of the most sophisticated and costly in Moscow’s arsenal.

“It’s not often we get a target like that, but we did it – one of the most expensive Forpost attack drones,” Yevlash said, estimating its value at $8 million.

Military publications describe the Forpost as a Russian version of a reconnaissance drone used for decades by Israel and capable of carrying our surveillance at an altitude of 5km continuously for 16 hours.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern group of forces, said Russian forces were using the drones more frequently after Ukrainian air defence units proved successful at shooting down at least two A-50 surveillance aircraft.

“In the past 24 hours, we observed more than 200 reconnaissance drones in our area of responsibility from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia,” Humeniuk told national television.

“They were a bit fewer today, but the enemy carries on with reconnaissance. They clearly need to compensate for the A-50.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy again stressed the importance of boosting domestic manufacture of drones after setting a 2024 production target of one million.

“The war demands that our defence industrial complex produce as many as needed in as timely a fashion as is needed,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“It is clear that drones in this war will be one of the decisive words for victory and it must be a Ukrainian word, Ukrainian drones, a Ukrainian victory,” he said. “We need more drones and more effective Ukrainian drones.” – Reuters