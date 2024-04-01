Ukraine says it downed two of three Russian drones overnight

Demonstrators take part in a rally calling on return of their relatives from Russian captivity. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

Ukraine’s air force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian military said on Monday. The General Staff did not provide additional details on the attack in its report on Facebook. It was unclear whether the drone that was not intercepted reached its target.

Sunday night was relatively quiet for Ukraine following series of attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure that Russia stepped up more than a week ago.

[ Ukraine urges West to send more arms as Russian missiles pound power grid ]

On March 22nd, Moscow’s troops carried out the largest strike on grid infrastructure in the two-year-old invasion, causing big damage and resulting in large power outages. It continued targeting Ukraine’s thermal and hydropower plants last week. – Reuters

