Libya: Thousands feared dead after storm, flooding hits country

Libyan floods: cars and rubble in the eastern city of Derna following devastating flooding. Photograph: Libyan government via AP

Up to 2,000 people may have been drowned after a powerful storm unleashed catastrophic floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna.

More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered in the city after it was hit by flooding, a minister in the eastern administration said on Tuesday, adding it was not possible to know the overall toll at present but it would be very big.

“I returned from Derna. It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere – in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings,” Hichem Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation, told Reuters by phone.

“The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more 1,000,” he said. He expected the final toll would be “really, really big”.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that 25 per cent of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.”

The number of dead in the floods in Libya could reach thousands, an official from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies also said on Tuesday.

Officials in the administration that runs the eastern part of the divided country said on Monday that at least 2,000 people had been killed by the floods, though it was not immediately clear what that estimate was based on.

Eyewitness footage captured the aftermath of a flood that ripped through Libya’s eastern Al Bayda city, damaging roads and buildings. Video: Reuters

Storm Daniel swept in over the Mediterranean on Sunday, swamping roads and destroying buildings in Derna, and hitting other settlements along the coast including Libya’s second biggest city of Benghazi.

A Reuters journalist on the way to Derna saw vehicles overturned on the edges of roads, trees knocked down and abandoned, flooded houses. Convoys of aid and assistance were heading towards the city.

A video shared on Facebook, which Reuters could not independently verify, appeared to show dozens of bodies covered in blankets on the pavements in Derna.

Libya is politically divided between east and west and public services have crumbled since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising that prompted years of conflict.

After pummelling Greece last week, Storm Daniel swept in over the Mediterranean on Sunday, swamping roads and destroying buildings in Derna, and hitting other settlements along the coast, including Libya’s second biggest city of Benghazi.

The internationally recognised government in Tripoli does not control eastern areas but has dispatched aid to Derna, with at least one relief flight leaving from the western city of Misrata on Tuesday, a Reuters journalist on the plane said.

“The news about the severe flooding in Libya is dismaying. Many dead and injured are expected, especially in the east,” German chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X, saying the country was ready to help.

Egypt, Qatar, Iran and Italy were among the countries that said they were ready to send aid. The United States also said it was co-ordinating with UN partners and Libyan authorities on how to assist relief efforts.

The former UN acting envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, urged quick foreign aid, saying the disaster “requires an urgent ramp up in international and regional assistance” in a post on X. – Reuters