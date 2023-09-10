Morocco earthquake death toll rises to more than 2,000 as rescue efforts continue

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, outside Marrakesh, Morocco. Photograph: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

At least 2,012 people have died following the earthquake in Morocco, mostly in Marrakesh and five provinces near the epicentre, Morocco’s interior ministry reported on Saturday night.

At least another 2,059 people were injured – 1,404 critically – the ministry said.

The death toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled on Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas where the dead were buried even as desperate efforts were under way to save those trapped.

The magnitude-6.8 quake, the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years, sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief late on Friday.

The epicentre of Friday’s tremor was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, about 70km south of Marrakesh.

Al Haouz is known for scenic villages and valleys tucked in the High Atlas Mountains.

One man said dishes and wall hangings began raining down, and people were knocked off their feet.

The enormity of the destruction came into view in the daylight.

The quake brought down walls made from stone and masonry not constructed to endure quakes, covering whole communities with rubble and leaving residents picking their way precariously through remains.

A tent typically used for celebrations was erected for shelter in the centre of the impoverished mountain community of Moulay Brahim, where homes made of clay and brick were largely left uninhabitable.

Fathers sobbed into phones telling loved ones about losing their children.

Bodies covered with blankets lay in the health centre next to a mosque as doctors pulled shards from people’s feet and treated surface wounds.

“There’s nothing to do but pray,” said Hamza Lamghani, who lost five of his closest friends.

People could be seen on state TV clustering in the streets of historic Marrakesh, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable.

Many wrapped themselves in blankets as they tried to sleep outside.

Children observe their home area of Moulay Brahim, which was damaged by the earthquake. Photograph: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

Marrakesh’s famous Koutoubia Mosque, built in the 12th century, was damaged, but the extent was not immediately clear.

Moroccans also posted videos showing damage to parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

In a sign of the huge scale of the disaster, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI ordered the armed forces to mobilise specialised search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital, according to a statement from the military.

The king said he would visit the hardest-hit area, but despite an outpouring of offers of help from around the world, the Moroccan government had not formally asked for assistance, a step required before outside rescue crews could deploy.

Ayoub Toudite said he had been working out with friends at a gym in Moulay Brahim, which is carved into a mountainside south of Marrakesh, when “we felt a huge shake like it was doomsday”.

In 10 seconds, he said, everything was gone.

Villagers stand next to rubble after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco. Photograph: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

“We are all terrified that this happens again,” said Mr Toudite, who made a desperate plea on social media to send more ambulances to the area.

The Moroccan military deployed aircraft, helicopters and drones and emergency services mobilised aid efforts to the hardest-hit areas, but roads leading to the mountain region around the epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with fallen rocks, slowing rescue efforts.

Trucks loaded with blankets, camp cots and lighting equipment were trying to reach that hard-hit area, the official news agency MAP reported.

On the steep, winding switchbacks from Marrakesh to Al Haouz, ambulances with sirens blaring and honking cars veered around piles of red rock that had tumbled from the mountainside and blocked the road.

Red Cross workers tried to clear a boulder blocking the two-lane highway.

Morocco will observe three days of national mourning with flags at half-mast at all public facilities, MAP reported.

World leaders offered to send in aid or rescue crews as condolences poured in from countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Group of 20 summit in India. – AP