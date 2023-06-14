DAA only likely bidder for Dublin Airport site ‘but not at crazy prices’

Dublin Airport Authority chief executive Kenny Jacobs. The airport operator believes it could be the only likely bidder for a 260-acre plot of land for sale near Dublin Airport. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA

State company DAA believes it could be the only likely bidder for a 260-acre plot of land for sale near Dublin Airport, according to its chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

Brothers and aviation entrepreneurs Ulick and Des McEvaddy, along with other owners Seán Fox and Brendan and Orla O’Donoghue, have put a total of 260 acres close to the airport on the market with a possible €210 million price tag.

Mr Jacobs told politicians on Wednesday that the airport operator, responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, was interested in buying the 260-acre plot, “but not at crazy prices” and not for a third terminal. “We only want to pay a sensible price for the land, otherwise I’ll be back here explaining to the committee why we paid too much for it.”

Mr Jacobs explained to the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications that the company would evaluate the property and then discuss it with the board before deciding. “I think we may end up being the only potential bidder for the land,” he added.

He also told members that the airport operator would not use the site for a third terminal, pointing out that it was between two runways so would not be suitable for that purpose in any case.

Dublin Airport plans to extend facilities to cope with up to 40 million passengers a year by the end of the decade. However, the DAA chief stressed that a third terminal was not part of that plan and was a project more likely to feature as the airport developed past that stage.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Dublin Airport had plenty of car parking available for July and August but travellers should book now. “If you are travelling in August, don’t just come on the day and think you can pull a ticket – get on the website and book it now,” he said.

DAA is waiting on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to rule on whether it can buy the Quickpark facility, which has 6,200 spaces, at the airport. Its chief executive said it could have the multi-storey car park ready in a week if it got the go-ahead.

He pointed out that the company had offered to run the car park while the parties waited for the commission to rule, but noted that the owner did not agree to this.

The State company is also working to issue more permits to taxis to operate at Dublin Airport and wants to boost existing public transport to and from there. Mr Jacobs noted that it was the Republic’s “biggest bus station”.

It has also earmarked a site on its grounds for a station for metro north, the long-standing rail line from Dublin city centre to the airport, which Mr Jacobs says DAA fully supports.

He told TDs and Senators that Cork Airport continued to perform well and would handle 2.7 million passengers this year.