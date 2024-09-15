Power outage at Dublin Airport likely to delay some flights

The operator of Dublin Airport has said that a power outage is likely to lead to the delay of some flights. Photograph: Barry Cronin/The Irish Times

Dublin Airport was hit with a power outage on Sunday, causing traffic chaos at the airport. Airport operator, DAA, said the loss of power was likely to lead to the delay of some flights.

DAA said passengers should continue to travel to the airport as normal on Sunday morning.

A social media post said: “A power outage in North County Dublin is impacting on operations in Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport this morning.

“Passengers should continue to travel to the airport as normal this morning, but some delays are likely. - PA

READ MORE

More to follow