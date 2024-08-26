E-scooters to be banned from public transport over battery safety fears

E-scooters are to be banned from public transport from October over fears of battery combustion.
Guidance from the National Transport Authority (NTA), published on Monday, has said the prohibition was being taken for safety reasons and to help prevent the risk of combustion on board buses, trams and trains.
“The guidance is prompted by safety concerns in relation to many lithium-ion batteries which are commonplace in such devices,” it said in a statement.
“These batteries are known to develop internal faults, leading to overheating and combustion. This has resulted in recent fires and thick black smoke on board public transport in Madrid and Barcelona.”
The ban will come into place in early October and will extend to e-scooters that can be folded or carried, but not to e-bikes or mobility scooters.
E-scooter regulations were finally introduced to Ireland earlier this year. The NTA believes quality control of construction is not as advanced in e-scooters as it is in other devices.
“The tested batteries of e-bikes and mobility scooters do not pose the same level of risk,” it said.
Similar restrictions in countries such as Berlin, Barcelona and the UK have been cited by NTA which said the ban would include taking scooters on-board Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Iarnród Éireann and Luas services.
