The Irish Times Sports Podcast: Episode One

Malachy Clerkin hosts a new weekly show which you have the opportunity to name
 

Welcome to the opening episode of The Irish Times Sports Podcast, the first instalment of a new weekly show covering the great and good of Irish and world sport.

If you want to listen via the Irish Times app, please click here.

Making his bow as host of the show is Malachy Clerkin, assisted by producer Pat Nugent.

In keeping with the theme of new beginnings, the maiden show sees Seán Moran and Keith Duggan discuss the opening weekend of the National Football and Hurling leagues.

Meanwhile Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey look ahead to the 2018 Six Nations, after a week in which the mind games were cranked up a notch.

As part of the opening programme, we are giving our listeners the chance to choose a permanent name for the podcast. Listen to the show for details of how you can create a slice of audio history.

Enjoy, and please get in touch on Twitter: @MalachyClerkin @irishtimessport or via email: sports@irishtimes

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.