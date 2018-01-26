The Irish Times Sports Podcast: Episode One

Welcome to the opening episode of The Irish Times Sports Podcast, the first instalment of a new weekly show covering the great and good of Irish and world sport.

Making his bow as host of the show is Malachy Clerkin, assisted by producer Pat Nugent.

In keeping with the theme of new beginnings, the maiden show sees Seán Moran and Keith Duggan discuss the opening weekend of the National Football and Hurling leagues.

Meanwhile Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey look ahead to the 2018 Six Nations, after a week in which the mind games were cranked up a notch.

As part of the opening programme, we are giving our listeners the chance to choose a permanent name for the podcast. Listen to the show for details of how you can create a slice of audio history.

