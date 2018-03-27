Six goal Spain humiliate Messi-less Argentina

Isco scores a hat-trick as 2012 World Cup winners send out warning ahead of summer
Isco celebrates scoring with Sergio Ramos. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Isco celebrates scoring with Sergio Ramos. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

 

Spain 6 Argentina 1

Spain sent out a warning to their World Cup rivals as Isco grabbed a hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing of Argentina, who were missing the injured Lionel Messi, in a friendly on Tuesday.

Diego Costa, Thiago and Iago Aspas also got on the scoresheet as the 2010 world champions humiliated a hapless Argentina team who struggled without their talisman Messi.

Both sides missed good chances in the opening exchanges before Costa bravely prodded in from close range after 12 minutes, despite being clattered by goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Both players required lengthy treatment and eventually left the pitch at different stages.

Romero’s replacement, Chelsea back-up Willy Caballero, had a nightmare, giving the ball away with his first touch as Isco gleefully swept home Spain’s second in the 27th.

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi briefly offered the visitors hope as he nodded the ball in before the break.

After the restart, however, it was again all Spain with Argentina’s haphazard goalkeeping and defending ruthlessly exposed as Isco (twice), Thiago and Aspas completed the rout.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.