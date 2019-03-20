PSG condemn Patrice Evra's homophobic attack on club

Paris Saint-Germain have condemned an apparent homophobic rant by the former France and Manchester United captain Patrice Evra.

In the video posted on social networks Evra and another man are seen in the back seat of a taxi when they respond to an online user’s views on PSG. United knocked the French champions out of Europe this month after winning 3-1 in Paris, a game which Evra attended.

When responding to the online user, Evra said: “Here it is Manchester. Stop supporting teams who will never win.

“Paris, you are some faggots, some faggots, I’m telling you. We [United] put our D team [against PSG] and we did you. Some kids played – they used to clean my boots. They don’t even have sperm. Paris, you are some pussies.”

Soon after PSG’s defeat Evra posted a video celebrating the club’s exit and then threatened to slap the former PSG winger Jérôme Rothen – his former teammate at Monaco – after Rothen criticised Evra’s attitude.

In a strongly worded statement PSG said: “Paris Saint-Germain condemns Patrice Evra’s homophobic insults aimed at the club, its representatives and its former players in a video released yesterday on social media. These remarks profoundly shocked the club, which is particularly committed to the values of respect and inclusiveness.”

“The fight against homophobia and all forms of discrimination is at the heart of PSG’s actions and values, which has worked alongside Rouge Direct [formerly Paris Foot Gay] to fight homophobia, as well as Sportitude against all forms of racism.”

PSG are reportedly now considering legal action against Evra following his attack on the club.

Evra played for PSG during his youth career – between 1997 and 1998 – before moving to Marsala in Italy where he signed a professional deal.

The 37-year-old went on to play 355 games for United between 2006 and 2014, wearing the armband on numerous occasions. Evra was also named France captain at the 2010 World Cup but was stripped of it during the tournament after the team went on strike at training.

Evra responded via Twitter on Tuesday, saying the French media had misinterpreted his words, and he apologised for any offence caused.

He said: “I am here to clarify a massive, massive misunderstanding but we have to shut it down. I made a video, as a joke as a friend, and the French media, they take it because I used the word ‘pede’, so they translated as I am against the gay people.

“I am not homophobic. I love everybody. So, if I offend someone or I hurt someone, I apologise. You know it’s not my intention but they just try and put me down.”

PSG win legal battle with Uefa

PSG have won an initial legal battle with Uefa over the monitoring of their spending on player transfers and wages.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) says it has upheld PSG’s appeal against an attempt by Uefa investigators to reopen a previously closed investigation.

The judgment in favour of PSG is separate from another Uefa investigation of its finances in the 2017-18 season when the Qatari-owned French champions signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

The appeal judgment related to Uefa’s club finance monitoring panel wanting to review a decision that declared PSG’s accounts through June 2017 compliant with “financial fair play” rules.

The court says Uefa missed its deadline to challenge the previous decision. – Guardian