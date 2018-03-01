Neymar's World Cup prep disrupted by broken metatarsal

Brazilian is undergoing surgery after being carried off in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar lies on the pitch after breaking his metatarsal. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Paris St Germain forward Neymar is expected to be out of action for up to three months after he undergoes surgery on his broken metatarsal, according to Brazil’s team doctor.

Rodrigo Lasmar, quoted on the website of Brazilian newspaper O Globo, said the world’s most expensive footballer was resigned to the lengthy lay-off.

The 26-year-old was carried off nine minutes from the end of his side’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday.

Lasmar said, according to O Globo: “Neymar suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal, it is an important fracture in a foot bone. The operation will be in Belo Horizonte on Saturday morning, and the recovery takes from two and a half months to three months.

“Neymar is sad, but understands that he has no alternative now. He will devote himself to being well as soon as possible. We will do our best to get him ready as soon as possible.”

The lay-off means Neymar may miss the rest of the season with PSG, returning to fitness just weeks before Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

