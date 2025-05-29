Séamus Coleman and Sammie Szmodics to miss Ireland friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg

Andrew Moran during the Republic of Ireland's Nations League game against England at Wembley Stadium last November. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has called up Andrew Moran in place of Sammie Szmodics for the international friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.

Ireland face Senegal at the Aviva Stadium on Friday week (June 6th) followed by an end-of-season trip to Luxembourg on June 10th.

Séamus Coleman lasted only 18 minutes for Everton in the club’s last match at Goodison Park on May 18th and requires a three-week recovery period. Hallgrímsson decided not to replace Coleman in a 23-man squad as Matt Doherty, Jake O’Brien, Festy Ebosele and Dara O’Shea can play right back.

On whether the 36-year-old will feature in the World Cup qualification campaign – beginning against Hungary and Armenia in September –Hallgrímsson said: “That’s for Séamus to decide, not me.”

“He is a leader in this squad. His experience is one thing, but his quality as a player as well, having played at the highest level for so long.

“Hopefully there will come another time for him. I know he is going to be at Everton next season in more of a leadership role. If he is going to continue playing is his decision.”

Séamus Coleman gestures to the crowd as he leaves the pitch after going down injured during Everton's Premier League game against Southampton on May 18th. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Szmodics returned from the ankle injury he sustained in January to finish Ipswich Town’s season against West Ham last Sunday but Hallgrímsson wants him to rest and undergo a full preseason to be ready for Hungary’s visit to Dublin on September 6th.

“Sammie played 10, 15 minutes in the last game for Ipswich, but his ankle got sore so we decided to call in Andy Moran as a winger-ish-type. He has played in that position before.

“He made a good impression when we played England away [last November], in a difficult situation, and he wasn’t involved in the last camp so this is a chance for him to cement himself in the squad.

“His playing time at Stoke got less and less, maybe because he was a loan [from Brighton]. He is really young, he has quality to play in many positions.”

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Jason Knight (Bristol City), Killian Phillips (St Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), John Joe Patrick Finn (Stade De Reims), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton).

Forwards: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton), Adam Idah (Celtic), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Fixture details

Republic of Ireland v Senegal, Aviva Stadium; Friday, June 6th, 7.45pm

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland, Stade De Luxembourg; Tuesday, June 10th, 7.45pm (Irish time)