Chelsea close in on Liam Delap and keen to support Maresca with further signings

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of the Ipswich striker Liam Delap and are plotting further key additions as they seek to mould a winning dynasty and help Enzo Maresca’s young side build on qualifying for the Champions League and their triumph in the Conference League.

Maresca, who wants to use his team’s 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the Conference League final as a springboard for future success, enjoys the backing of the club’s hierarchy after a successful first year in charge and will not face demands to win the Premier League next season.

Chelsea’s owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, feel they are on the right track after securing their first piece of silverware since their takeover in 2022. Their strategy of targeting the best young talent in the world is starting to bear fruit and there is no desire to put undue pressure on Maresca or his maturing squad.

Chelsea, who have given their squad 10 days off before focus switches to participating in the expanded Club World Cup next month, will try to be clinical in the transfer market this summer. Signing at least one new forward is the priority and the west London club have a provisional agreement with Delap, who has also been targeted by Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle.

The 22-year-old favours a move to Chelsea after hearing their pitch and the next step will be to trigger his release clause, which has dropped to £30m (€36m) after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League. Delap wants to play in Europe and he already knows Maresca from his time in Manchester City’s academy. It is understood that one hurdle to clear is Ipswich’s signalling a desire to take Marc Guiu on loan during their talks with Chelsea. The 19-year-old forward is yet to be convinced.

However, sources say Delap is Chelsea’s to lose. It remains to be seen if the Stamford Bridge club restrict themselves to signing one forward. Bringing in two would raise questions over the future of Nicolas Jackson, who scored his side’s second goal against Betis. Chelsea are monitoring Hugo Ekitike but feel Eintracht Frankfurt’s £84m (€100m) valuation is too steep.

There is also admiration for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who is on Arsenal’s radar, but he is much more expensive than Delap. Chelsea have held talks with their partner club, Strasbourg, over a pre-agreement for the Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha to join in 2026.

Chelsea’s budget has been boosted by their qualification for the Champions League for the first time under Boehly and Clearlake, the private equity fund run by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E Feliciano. There is recognition that Maresca’s system thrives on width. Chelsea are seeking to add a right-footed left-winger to their squad. There are indications they will opt against taking up their £25m (€30m) option to turn Jadon Sancho’s loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal.

Chelsea's Jadon Sancho celebrates with the trophy after the Conference League final. Photograph: John MacDougall/Getty

Chelsea will have to pay a £5m penalty clause if Sancho, who came off the bench to score against Betis, is sent back to Old Trafford. Maresca likes the former Borussia Dortmund winger but must consider whether the 25-year-old has been consistent enough. Chelsea have tracked Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and are monitoring developments around Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. It is felt that Williams, who is wanted by Arsenal and Real Madrid, could be too expensive. Madrid could move for the winger if they sell Rodrygo, who has interest from City.

There is a possibility of Chelsea bolstering their defence. Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, who can operate as a left-back or in the middle, is on their shortlist. A consideration for Maresca is Wesley Fofana’s unreliable fitness record, while there is a possibility of Chelsea raising funds by selling Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi. It is unclear if they will sign a new goalkeeper or keep faith with Robert Sánchez and Filip Jörgensen.

Chelsea have the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League and have already concluded deals for several promising stars to join. The Portuguese Dário Essugo (20), will add cover in midfield. The Brazilian Willian Estêvão and Ecuador’s Kendry Páez, two of the best attacking talents in South America, are moving to England this summer. Estêvão and Páez will need time to adapt. A deal has been agreed for the Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda (17), to join Chelsea in 2026. Andrey Santos, a 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder, is returning from a productive loan at Strasbourg.

The influx of young talent explains why Chelsea are not getting carried away after finishing this season in fourth. They will be patient with Maresca, who has battled to convince supporters of his worth since replacing Mauricio Pochettino last summer. The aim for next season is to go far in the Champions League, challenge for the domestic cups and push on in the league. The sense is that Chelsea are two years away from being ready to win the title. – Guardian