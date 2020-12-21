Karen Duggan named Women’s National League Player of Year

Peamount United midfielder Karen Duggan has been named Women’s National League Player of the Year after a season in which the 29-year-old from Kilkenny played a key role in her club’s league and cup double success.

“Winning the League last season was a monkey off our back for Peamount United, we felt like we were getting the club back to where it belonged,” said the former Ireland international.

“But with everything that happened this year, the group of girls that we have and finally getting our hands on the Cup trophy after many disappointments there, it was just a magnificent season. It definitely is my best season in football.”

In a poll mainly consisting of league managers and Duggan’s fellow players, the midfielder, who got one of Peamount’s goals in the cup final a couple of weeks ago, came out on top for the second time and finished ahead of team-mates Aine O’Gorman, who finished the league campaign as top scorer, and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle as well as Cork City’s Saoirse Noonan and Pearl Slattery of Shelbourne.

In the Young Player category, Ellen Molloy of Wexford Youths took the award ahead of Cork City’s Eabha O’Mahony, Galway’s Shauna Brennan, Shelbourne’s Jessica Ziu and Treaty United’s Aoife Horgan.

Winners

Player of the Season: Karen Duggan (Peamount United); Young Player of the Season: Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths); Top Goalscorer: Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United); Most Clean Sheets: Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne); Services to the Women’s National League: Michael Hayes.

Team of the Season: Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City).