Wales’s Aaron Ramsey to miss Ireland tie due to family reasons

Arsenal midfielder’s absence a big blow for Ryan Giggs with Gareth Bale also missing

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’s trip to Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’s trip to Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’ Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday for family reasons.

Ramsey captained Wales during the second half of their 4-1 friendly defeat to Spain at the Principality Stadium last Thursday but has joined Gareth Bale in withdrawing from the squad that will travel to Dublin.

Swansea winger Daniel James has been called up from the under-21s as a replacement for the Arsenal midfielder.

The Football Association of Wales said in a tweet: “Daniel James has been called up to the senior team from the under 21’s this morning.

“Aaron Ramsey will no longer travel with the squad to Dublin due to family reasons.”

Ramsey was allowed to miss Arsenal’s Europa League tie against Qarabag in Azerbaijan two weeks ago to stay in London with his wife who is pregnant with twins.

His personal situation was addressed when manager Ryan Giggs named his 25-man group for the double header against Spain and the Republic.

Giggs said earlier this month: “We have to weigh it up and it’s something for us to assess. Obviously we are at home for the first game. That’s a plus, but we are just monitoring the situation.”

Ramsey, whose future at the Gunners has been the subject of some speculation as his contract runs out next summer, referenced the impending additions to his family when he celebrated his goal in Wales’ 4-1 win over the Republic in Cardiff last month by putting the ball up his jersey.

The withdrawal of the 27-year-old for the return fixture against Martin O’Neill’s men is another blow for Giggs.

The former Manchester United winger was unable to call upon the services of Bale against Spain and the FAW confirmed the star winger had returned to Real Madrid ahead of the Dublin trip.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.