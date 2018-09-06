Wales 4 Ireland 1: Ireland player ratings

Ruaidhrí Croke runs the rule over Martin O’Neill’s men after a disappointing night
Ireland’s Cyrus Christie, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens leave the pitch dejected after their 4-1 loss to Wales. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s Cyrus Christie, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens leave the pitch dejected after their 4-1 loss to Wales. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Darren Randolph

Couldn’t really do much about any of the four impressive goals he conceded but it will still be a night he won’t want to remember. A good save from a Tyler Roberts shot near the end was a positive.

Rating: 6.

Seamus Coleman (capt)

Impressive on his return to competitive international action. Created a good first half opportunity for Robinson with a typically strong run forward but struggled, like the whole Irish defence did, with the pace of Wales’ attack.

Rating: 6.

Shane Duffy

Never got a chance to make the most of his aerial threat in the Welsh box due to poor set pieces deliveries. Made a few good clearances in the second half to stop the scoreline getting worse.

Rating: 6.

Ciaran Clark

Ball-watching led to him losing Tom Lawrence for the opening goal and from there it only got worse. Whole defence was at sixes and sevens for the duration of a miserable night.

Rating: 5.

Stephen Ward

Was caught a bit out of position for Wales’ third goal and his 50th cap won’t be one he wants to remember. A bad night capped off by a knee injury which could be damaging to his club ambitions.

Rating: 5.

Cyrus Christie

Got forward well and delivered some decent crosses in the first half but faded in the second half after being run ragged by the Welsh attack.

Rating: 5.

Jeff Hendrick

Had his pass intercepted which led to Gareth Bale’s goal in the first half and delivered a few poor crosses from set pieces. Overall quite disappointing.

Rating: 5.

Conor Hourihane

Barely featured at all in the first half, partly due to fact Ireland didn’t do much attacking and was largely anonymous for the whole game.

Rating: 6.

Callum Robinson

Wasn’t afraid to get on the ball and had half a chance to grab a debut goal in the first half but shot over the bar. In a poor Irish side he was one of the brighter sparks.

Rating: 7.

Callum O’Dowda

Invisible for much of the game and didn’t get on the ball enough to show the playmaking skills he posseses. Won’t have done much to push for a regular place in Martin O’Neill’s team.

Rating: 5.

Jon Walters

Had his pocket picked for Wales’ third goal due to a bad first touch and spent most of the game chasing loose balls forward which he was never going to be able to do anything with.

Rating: 5.

Substitutes

Shaun Williams was definitely the highlight and his hard work was rewarded when he robbed Aaron Ramsey of the ball and knocked a sumptuous chip over Wayne Hennessey for Ireland’s consolation.

Rating: 7.

Martin O’Neill (manager)

Tactics were very much exposed by a fast-attacking Wales side but he must be afforded some dispensation for the fact that he was working with such a depleted squad. All in all a humiliating night for everyone involved with Ireland.

Rating: 5.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.