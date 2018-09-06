Wales 4 Ireland 1: Ireland player ratings
Ruaidhrí Croke runs the rule over Martin O’Neill’s men after a disappointing night
Ireland’s Cyrus Christie, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens leave the pitch dejected after their 4-1 loss to Wales. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho
Darren Randolph
Couldn’t really do much about any of the four impressive goals he conceded but it will still be a night he won’t want to remember. A good save from a Tyler Roberts shot near the end was a positive.
Rating: 6.
Seamus Coleman (capt)
Impressive on his return to competitive international action. Created a good first half opportunity for Robinson with a typically strong run forward but struggled, like the whole Irish defence did, with the pace of Wales’ attack.
Rating: 6.
Shane Duffy
Never got a chance to make the most of his aerial threat in the Welsh box due to poor set pieces deliveries. Made a few good clearances in the second half to stop the scoreline getting worse.
Rating: 6.
Ciaran Clark
Ball-watching led to him losing Tom Lawrence for the opening goal and from there it only got worse. Whole defence was at sixes and sevens for the duration of a miserable night.
Rating: 5.
Stephen Ward
Was caught a bit out of position for Wales’ third goal and his 50th cap won’t be one he wants to remember. A bad night capped off by a knee injury which could be damaging to his club ambitions.
Rating: 5.
Cyrus Christie
Got forward well and delivered some decent crosses in the first half but faded in the second half after being run ragged by the Welsh attack.
Rating: 5.
Jeff Hendrick
Had his pass intercepted which led to Gareth Bale’s goal in the first half and delivered a few poor crosses from set pieces. Overall quite disappointing.
Rating: 5.
Conor Hourihane
Barely featured at all in the first half, partly due to fact Ireland didn’t do much attacking and was largely anonymous for the whole game.
Rating: 6.
Callum Robinson
Wasn’t afraid to get on the ball and had half a chance to grab a debut goal in the first half but shot over the bar. In a poor Irish side he was one of the brighter sparks.
Rating: 7.
Callum O’Dowda
Invisible for much of the game and didn’t get on the ball enough to show the playmaking skills he posseses. Won’t have done much to push for a regular place in Martin O’Neill’s team.
Rating: 5.
Jon Walters
Had his pocket picked for Wales’ third goal due to a bad first touch and spent most of the game chasing loose balls forward which he was never going to be able to do anything with.
Rating: 5.
Substitutes
Shaun Williams was definitely the highlight and his hard work was rewarded when he robbed Aaron Ramsey of the ball and knocked a sumptuous chip over Wayne Hennessey for Ireland’s consolation.
Rating: 7.
Martin O’Neill (manager)
Tactics were very much exposed by a fast-attacking Wales side but he must be afforded some dispensation for the fact that he was working with such a depleted squad. All in all a humiliating night for everyone involved with Ireland.
Rating: 5.