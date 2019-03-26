Republic of Ireland 1 Georgia 0: Ireland player ratings

Darren Randolph

Randolphs’s distribution was good throughout and he made a key save when called upon, fisting away Valerian Gvilia’s sharp first-half effort. A careless mistake gifted Georgia a corner, but on the whole he was solid again. Rating: 7

Darren Randolph kept a second-consecutive cleansheet against Georgia. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Séamus Coleman

Robbie Brady’s inclusion gave Seamus Coleman plenty of space to work with going forward, and he was a consistent option on the overlap, if unable to find the killer ball. Rating: 7

Shane Duffy

It was a quiet night for Duffy, who rarely had the opportunity to get into the Georgian box and was rarely threatened in his own. He came through the 90 minutes despite injury concerns. Rating: 6

Richard Keogh

For much of the match Keogh, like Duffy, had little to do, but he stood up when Georgia started to press late on and made a number of importance clearances. Rating: 6

Richard Keogh clears during Ireland’s narrow win over Georgia. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Enda Stevens

Stevens rarely made it beyond the halfway line in the first half but grew into the game and found more space in the second - he missed a good chance but played some smart passes down the left. Rating: 6

Glenn Whelan

After being packed off into international retirement last year Whelan was an assured presence on his return, sweeping well and keeping Ireland ticking from the base of midfield. Long -term questions over his mobility remain. Rating: 6

Conor Hourihane

Hourihane is perhaps the Ireland player to emerge from the international break with the most credit. He scored Ireland’s winner with a good free-kick, linked-up the play nicely and pressed hard off the ball. Rating: 8

Conor Hourihane scores Ireland’s winner against Georgia. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Jeff Hendrick

The new regime seems to have sparked something inside Hendrick, who was a passenger during the end of the Martin O’Neill years. Pressed and passed well - his sharp ball played in McGoldrick before the goal. Rating: 7

Robbie Brady

Brady looks refreshed and back towards his best, he was tireless off the ball and part of a fluid Irish front three. He brings the best out of Coleman, leaving space on the overlap when he cuts inside. Rating: 7

David McGoldrick

Man of the match McGoldrick received a standing ovation when we was subbed off inside the last 10 minutes - produced some lovely touches, holding the ball up well and running the channels tirelessly. Rating: 8

James McClean

McClean looked far sharper in the first half as he received the ball in more natural, attacking areas. His attacking influence waned, however, and he should have ran the ball into the corner at the death rather than crossing. Rating: 6

Substitutes

Aiden O’Brien was introduced for the last 15 minutes and Matt Doherty inside the last 10 - the latter showed some neat touches but neither were on long enough to assert their influence. Rating: N/A

Manager

Ireland played some good football, particularly in the first-half, but looked increasingly leggy in the second. Two wins from two was the requirement and McCarthy has delivered that - Ireland’s opposition being the main caveat. Rating: 7