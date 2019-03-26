Ireland under-19s qualify for Euros with six wins from six

Russia 0-2 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland under-19s ended their elite round with an impressive 2-0 win over Russia, in Krasnodar.

Head coach Tom Mohan made wholesale changes to the team, after qualification was assured for the Uefa under-19 European Championships at the weekend, and his side impressed against the hosts.

Defender Mark McGuinness scored on the stroke of half-time to give Ireland the lead, and the three points were assured on the hour-mark as Ali Reghba found the back of the net.

With wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands and the Netherlands in the qualifying round, and Romania, Azerbaijan and Russia in the elite round, Ireland are the only side to win six games from six en route to the tournament finals in Armenia, in July.

Ireland were the first team to qualify for the finals, and are the only team in Europe to do so with a 100 per cent record.

Speaking after the game, head coach Tom Mohan was proud of the effort put in by his team today.

“We made a lot of changes of today. There were nine changes from the team on Saturday. It was a great opportunity to give fresh players a chance. They were hungry to impress and wanting to prove themselves. It’s proven to be a really strong group effort this week.”

Mohan praised the efforts of all the players’ coaches at all levels that have helped the squad develop throughout the years.

“To the people that have worked with these players as children, right through to where they are today, it’s a fantastic night for them and for everyone involved with the players.”

RUSSIA: Maksim Borisko; Aleksandr Mikhailov (Artem Giurdzhan 46), Ilya Martynov, Pavel Maslov, Rail Abdullin; Vladimir Moskvichev, Danila Yanov, Vladislav Karapuzov (Dmitri Molchanov 46), Nail Umyarov; Rustam Khalnazarov (Danila Proshliakov 46), Gamid Agalarov (Ilya Gomanyuk 46).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: George McMahon; Tom Gaston, Oisin McEntee, Mark McGuinness, Luca Connell (Tyreik Wright 61); Niall Morahan, Conor Grant (Jason Knight 82), Aaron Bolger (capt); Festy Ebosele (Jonathan Afolabi 68), Ali Reghba, Richard O’Farrell (Will Smallbone 82).

Referee: Adam Farkas (Hun).