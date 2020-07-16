Jack Charlton’s funeral to take place in Newcastle next Tuesday

The funeral of Jack Charlton will take place next Tuesday at West Road Crematorium in Newcastle. The cortege will leave his family home in Dalton at 9.0 and make its way through the local area, stopping at the local park where he and brother Bobby first played football together, allowing locals and to pay tribute to the 85-year-old World Cup winner and former Ireland manager as it passes.

The service itself, which is scheduled to take place at 11.45, will apparently be limited to just 20 people due to coronavirus restrictions, twice what it would have been a matter of days ago. His three younger brothers, Bobby, Gordon and Tommy are expected to be present along with his wife Pat, daughter Deborah and sons, John and Peter, and other close family members.

It will be streamed but the local council’s policy has been to provide the link to family members and it is not yet clear whether they intend to make it available to the wider public.

“Lots of people I’m sure would have liked to make the pilgrimage to be at his funeral but we’ve had to accept it’s not possible,” his granddaughter Emma Wilkinson told The Times newspaper earlier this week. “We are just trying to work out about getting all the close family there.”