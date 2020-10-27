Ukraine’s win in Greece leaves Ireland needing to beat Germany

Ukraine move within a point of Vera Pauw’s side and face pointless Macedonia in final game

Natiya Pantsulaya, seen here in action against Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan, scored Ukraine’s opening goal against Greece in Athens. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

Ukraine have moved to within a point of Ireland in their European Championship qualification group table after beating Greece 4-0 in Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

Natiya Pantsulaya gave the visitors an early lead before goals from Darya Kravets either side of half-time and an 83rd-minute effort by Nadia Kunina completed what was a very comfortable victory.

With Germany having already guaranteed themselves of top spot and an automatic place at the finals, Vera Pauw’s side now look certain to require a win over the eight times European champions when they visit Dublin on December 1st in order to make the playoffs.

Ukraine host Macedonia, who have not so far taken a single point over the course of the campaign, the same day in Kiev.

