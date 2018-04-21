Wolves secure Championship title as Sunderland relegated

Wolves secured the Championship title with a 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Bolton at the Macron Stadium, on a day when Sunderland were relegated.

Needing one point from their final three matches to be crowned champions, Wanderers got the job done courtesy of goals from Barry Douglas, Benik Afobe and Diogo Jota plus a Conor Coady penalty.

Wolves, already promoted, are two points shy of 100 for the season with games against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland still to come.

Bolton, without a win in six matches, are only two points above the drop zone.

Sunderland’s relegation was confirmed following a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Burton at the Stadium of Light.

Darren Bent returned to haunt his former team, cancelling out Paddy McNair’s opener, before Liam Boyce headed in a late winner to leave Burton two points from safety.

Sunderland, who had a last-gasp goal disallowed, suffered relegation for the second consecutive season.

Lewis Grabban netted twice as Aston Villa kept their slim automatic promotion hopes alive with a 4-0 victory at 10-man Ipswich.

Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane and Henri Lansbury were also on target at Portman Road, where Ipswich midfielder Grant Ward was shown a red card for a rash tackle in the 42nd minute.

Goals in either half from Mo Besic and Britt Assombalonga ensured Middlesbrough beat playoff rivals Derby 2-1 and consolidated their place in the top six.

David Nugent converted a last-minute penalty for Derby, who are one point off sixth-placed Millwall.

Brentford are level with Derby following a 2-1 win over QPR at Griffin Park.

Sergi Canos fired an early opener before QPR, after Ollie Watkins missed a penalty for the hosts, equalised on the stroke of half-time through Idrissa Sylla.

But Florian Jozefzoon netted the winner in the 69th minute for Dean Smith’s side.

Bristol City, Preston and Sheffield United saw their playoff hopes damaged after dropping points.

Bristol City let a 4-2 lead slip as they drew 5-5 with Hull in a thriller, Preston were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Norwich at Deepdale and Birmingham came from behind to boost their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

After Harry Wilson scored the opener for Hull, Marlon Park responded for the hosts and a Famara Diedhiou double put them in control.

Robins goalkeeper Frank Fielding scored an own goal and, after Bobby Reid made it 4-2, Wilson, Abel Hernandez and Fraizer Campbell looked to have pulled off a stunning comeback.

Yet Joe Bryan secured a draw at the death to keep Lee Johnson’s side in the hunt.

After Sheffield United took the lead at St Andrew’s through Mark Duffy in the seventh minute, Birmingham responded through goals from Marc Roberts and Jacques Maghoma.

Birmingham moved five points above the drop zone after Barnsley lost to former manager Paul Heckingbottom’s Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road.

Young left back Tom Pearce opened the scoring with his first goal for Leeds and although an own goal from younf Irish defender Paudie O’Connor own goal drew the Tykes level, they remain two points behind Bolton following Gjanni Alioski’s winner.

Fernando Forestieri scored either side of a George Boyd strike to give Sheffield Wednesday a 3-0 win over Reading, who had Tyler Blackett sent off.