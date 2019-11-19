Tottenham have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino

He brought Spurs to shock appearance in Champions League final only six months ago

Mauricio Pochettino will be top of many clubs’ wanted list after being sacked by Tottenham. Photograph: Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino will be top of many clubs’ wanted list after being sacked by Tottenham. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Tottenham have announced they have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian has been relieved of his duties after five-and-a-half years in charge.

Spurs, who were in the Champions League final only six months ago, have endured a tough start to the season and are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Chairman Daniel Levy, who appointed Pochettino in June 2014, said: “We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board have taken lightly, nor in haste.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and the beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions — this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff — but we do so in the club’s best interests.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.