The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday, February 24th (3.0 unless stated otherwise)

Leicester (8) v Stoke (19) (12.30, Sky Sports Main Event)

Leicester skipper Wes Morgan (hamstring) could make his first Premier League appearance since New Year’s Day after coming through 90 minutes unscathed in last weekend’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield United. Shinji Okazaki will miss out once again with a knee injury which has sidelined him for three weeks, but is expected to return to full training next week.

Peter Crouch remains sidelined after sitting out the 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out due to an ankle infection. Potters boss Paul Lambert is considering bringing 18-year-old forward Tyrese Campbell into the matchday squad. Bruno Martins Indi is set to be part of the 18 after missing the last three games, but Stephen Ireland (calf) is still unavailable.

Last season: Leicester 2 Stoke 0, Stoke 2 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester D W L D L; Stoke L W D L D

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 15; Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 6

Match odds: H 7-10 A 19-5 D 11-4

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland

Bournemouth (10) v Newcastle (13)

Bournemouth could have Jermain Defoe back in the squad following an ankle injury. The England striker has not played since before Christmas, but returned to training this week. Defender Tyrone Mings continues his rehabilitation from a back problem, which could see him struggle to regain fitness before the end of the campaign.

Loan signing Islam Slimani is out for Newcastle after suffering a setback in training. The Leicester striker, who arrived at St James’ Park with a thigh problem, is yet to make his Magpies debut and is now facing another two weeks on the sidelines. Manager Rafael Benitez otherwise has no fresh injury problems with only full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle) missing.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth W D W W L; Newcastle D L D D W

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 8; Islam Slimani (Newcastle) 5

Match odds: H 21-20 A 27-10 D 23-10

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Brighton (14) v Swansea (16)

Brighton have no fresh selection concerns. Back-up goalkeeper Tim Krul has recovered from the whiplash he suffered against Coventry last weekend, while record signing Jurgen Locadia could make his league debut after scoring against the Sky Blues. Midfielders Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell (both ankle) remain the only players unavailable.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson has recovered from the problem which forced him out of last weekend’s FA Cup draw at Sheffield Wednesday when his knee “locked” just before kick-off. Lukasz Fabianski and Federico Fernandez will also return after being rested, but Leon Britton (pelvis) and Renato Sanches (hamstring) remain out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton L L D W D; Swansea D W W D W

Top scorers: Glenn Murray & Jurgen Locadia (Brighton) 10; Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 8

Match odds: H 11-10 A 14-5 D 2-1

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Burnley (7) v Southampton (18) (Sky Sports, Ireland)

Dean Marney and Chris Wood (both knee) could be available after taking part in a behind-closed-doors match against Blackpool this week while Phil Bardsley has recovered from a minor hamstring problem. James Tarkowski (groin) is more doubtful but could make it. Scott Arfield (calf) looks set to miss out. Tom Heaton also faced Blackpool in his first action since dislocating his shoulder nearly six months ago but needs more game time. Robbie Brady, Steven Defour and Jon Walters (all knee) remain sidelined.

Sofiane Boufal is available for Southampton following an unspecified injury but Maya Yoshida is set for at least a month on the sidelines with a knee problem. Shane Long and Steven Davis are expected to be back in contention for next weekend’s home match against Stoke, while Charlie Austin continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Last season: Burnley 1 Southampton 0, Southampton 3 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Burnley L L D D L; Southampton D D D W L

Top scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 6; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6

Match odds: H 13-8 A 7-4 D 21-10

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Liverpool (3) v West Ham (12)

Liverpool have no real injury worries. Jurgen Klopp reported a couple of players had minor issues but nothing that is likely to keep anyone out of the squad. Midfielder Emre Can is available after being suspended for the Champions League win over Porto, while defender Joe Gomez could return to the starting line-up for the first time this month after overcoming a knee injury.

Manuel Lanzini returns to the West Ham squad after a month out with a hamstring injury. Winston Reid is also available after a throat infection kept him out of the win over Watford a fortnight ago. But Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes are still injured, Arthur Masuaku is suspended and Jose Fonte has agreed a move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Last season: West Ham 0 Liverpool 4, Liverpool 2 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool W L W D W; West Ham W D D L W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 30; Oladapo Afolayan (West Ham) 11

Match odds: H 2-9 A 11-1 D 5-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Jonny Evans is to be reinstated as West Brom captain against Huddersfield. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

West Brom (20) v Huddersfield (17)

Jonny Evans will be reinstated as West Brom captain, having been stripped of the armband for last week’s FA Cup tie against Southampton as punishment for breaking a curfew during the club’s training camp in Barcelona. Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore will be available after injury but Nacer Chadli (hip), James Morrison (Achilles) and Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) are expected to miss out.

Alex Pritchard is expected to start for Huddersfield after being ineligible for last week’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United. Fellow midfielder Aaron Mooy is sidelined due to an infected cut on a knee, but Michael Hefele has recovered from illness and his defensive colleague Chris Lowe hopes to shake off a hamstring strain.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom W D L L L; Huddersfield L L L L W

Top scorers: Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 8; Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 7

Match odds: H 19-20 A 17-5 D 21-10

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

Watford (11) v Everton (9) (5.30, BT Sport 1)

Watford expect to have goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes available again following a back problem. Defenders Miguel Britos (ankle) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) could also return, along with midfielder Will Hughes (hamstring). Stefano Okaka is also expected to be drafted back into the squad, but Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (foot), Isaac Success and Craig Cathcart (both knee) remain unavailable.

Everton are set to be without Eliaquim Mangala (knee) and Seamus Coleman (thigh) following injuries against Crystal Palace but Leighton Baines (calf) is likely to return to the squad and could make his first appearance since November. Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) will play for the under-23s again before being considered for the first team.

Last season: Everton 1 Watford 0, Watford 3 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Watford D L D W L; Everton L D W L W

Top scorers: Richarlison (Watford) 8; Cenk Tosun (Everton) 12 (all for Besiktas)

Match odds: H 13-10 A 11-5 D 11-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Sunday, February 25th

Crystal Palace (15) v Tottenham (5) (12.0)

Palace are without 12 injured senior players, with Yohan Cabaye (groin) the most recent casualty. Julian Speroni, Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jason Puncheon, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wilfried Zaha, Bakary Sako and Connor Wickham are all again expected to be absent.

Tottenham are likely to leave Toby Alderweireld out of their squad as a precaution due to a hamstring problem. Lucas Moura’s fitness will also be monitored after he started his first game for the club against Rochdale last weekend.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L D D L; Tottenham W D W D W

Top scorers: Alexander Sorloth (Crystal Palace) 14; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 34

Match odds: H 11-2 A 1-2 D 16-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Man Utd (2) v Chelsea (4) (2.05, Sky Sports Main Event)

Ander Herrera is out for the next few weeks after aggravating a muscular injury against Sevilla in midweek, meaning Paul Pogba could return to the starting line-up. Eric Bailly is in line to make his first United start since November but Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones remain absent.

Chelsea will continue to be without injured trio David Luiz (ankle), Ross Barkley (hamstring) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (unspecified knock). Strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are pushing for starts after Blues manager Antonio Conte opted to play Eden Hazard as a false nine in the midweek Champions League draw with Barcelona.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 4 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W L W L; Chelsea D W L L W

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 21; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15

Match odds: H 13-10 A 23-10 D 21-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)